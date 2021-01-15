Fatherhood Initiative offers free classes to help new dads

The Columbus Health Department is announcing a new class for their successful program, Fatherhood Initiative, which will begin later this month. This program focuses on fathers and the importance of their presence in their children’s lives.

“The fatherhood initiative is designed for fathers and expecting fathers who want to learn how to be a better dad,” said Dorcas Woody, Georgia Strong Families coordinator. “We’ve seen that children grow and develop so much better when fathers are involved in their lives, and we’re teaching men the best ways to do this.”

The differences speak for themselves; children who grow up in father-absent households are more likely to live in poverty, have higher levels of aggressive behavior and have significantly higher odds of incarceration than children with two parent homes. When dads are involved, children experienced fewer behavioral problems and scored higher on reading achievement.

In addition to parenting skills, resources and services for families, this fatherhood program addresses “self-care” opportunities that help these dads mentally, spiritually, and emotionally when actively involved in the lives of their children.