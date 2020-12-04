For perspective, think back to 1968

Someone last week asked the group what their favorite age was. I chose 11, when my thoughts centered on riding my bike and summer vacations. And if you think our country and the world are in turmoil now, perhaps remembering some events from that year will make you relax a bit, at least until you check into social media or turn on the news.
There were serious issues in 1968, when people just a few years older than me took a stand for their cause. Like on my birthday that year, May 17, while I was opening a few presents and likely enjoying one of Mom’s homemade chocolate cakes, a group later known as “The Catonsville Nine” were carrying out their protest of the Vietnam War. They were Catholic activists who burned draft files to protest the Vietnam War.
On that day, they went to the draft board in Catonsville, Maryland, took 378 draft files, brought them to the parking lot in wire baskets, dumped them out, poured homemade napalm over them and set them on fire. Looking back, I’m thankful I was born in 1957 and not ’47. Chocolate beats napalm every time.
“If someone thinks that love and peace are cliches that must have been left behind in the sixties, that's his problem. Love and peace are eternal.” - John Lennon
The month before the event in Catonsville, on April 4, Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot dead at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. This caused an outbreak of riots in major American cities that lasted for several days. Two months later, police arrested James Earl Ray and charged him as Dr. King’s assassin.
Two months and a day after King died, Sirhan Bishara Sirhan fired a .22 caliber revolver at Senator Robert Kennedy in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles during a campaign rally, just after Kennedy had finished addressing supporters in the hotel's main ballroom.
George Plimpton, Rosey Grier, author Pete Hamill and 1960 Olympic gold medalist Rafer Johnson were among several who subdued and disarmed Sirhan. Twenty-six hours later, Kennedy’s presidential bid, and his life, came to an end.
Two days before RFK was shot, Valerie Jean Solanas waited for Andy Warhol at his New York studio. When he arrived, she shot at him three times, hitting him once. Solanas was the author of the SCUM (Society for Cutting Up Men) Manifesto, which encouraged male gendercide and the creation of an all-female society. She was apparently mad at Warhol because he hadn’t returned a script she’d sent to him.
In September of ’68, France exploded their first hydrogen bomb. I’m not sure if they ever set off another, perhaps thinking that pastries were where their focus should remain.
“The other day they asked me about mandatory drug testing. I said I believed in drug testing a long time ago. All through the sixties I tested everything.” – Bill Lee
January 20, 1969 - Richard Milhous Nixon succeeded Lyndon Baines Johnson as the 37th President of the U.S.
January 28 - A blowout on Union Oil's Platform spilled 80,000 to 100,000 barrels of crude oil into a channel and onto the beaches of Santa Barbara County in Southern California, inspiring Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson to organize the first Earth Day the following year.
January 30 – The Beatles gave their last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records. The police broke up the impromptu concert.
July 17 – The New York Times publicly took back their 1920 published ridicule of rocket scientist Robert H. Goddard that spaceflight is impossible.
July 20 – The lunar module Eagle landed on the lunar surface. The world watched as Neil Armstrong took those historic first steps on the Moon.
“If you can remember anything about the sixties, you weren't really there.” - Paul Kantner
