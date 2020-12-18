Georgia-based Path-Tec to expand Columbus operations, create 350 jobs

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Georgia-based Path-Tec, a leading provider of health care logistics and supply chain solutions, will invest more than $5 million in expanding their operations in Columbus. Thanks to the type and quality of their services, Path-Tec has experienced accelerated growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and expects to create 350 jobs locally with their expansion.

“Path-Tec’s continual growth in Georgia is a testament to our top-notch logistics network, pro-business environment, and the community of innovation we have fostered in the state,” said Governor Kemp. “Our world-class economic development team remains laser-focused on creating jobs for hardworking Georgians and helping our Georgia companies seamlessly ramp up to meet increased demand. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this expansion creates in Columbus and the surrounding region.”

Since its opening in 2005, Path-Tec has provided solutions for hospitals and laboratories, including specialized logistics services, client supply management, custom medical kit design, and end-to-end outsourced technology services. With this expansion, Path-Tec will employ a total of 565 people in the Columbus area.