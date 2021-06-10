Glover Funeral Home donates to Eufaula PD

Glover Funeral Home in Eufaula on Wednesday presented the staff at the Eufaula Police Department with gift cards to Barb’s Country Kitchen in the spirit of community support.

Brandy Roberts, a licensed funeral director at Glover Funeral Home, said the gift to the 50 officers, staff and dispatchers at Eufaula PD is not the first time the family-owned business has expressed its community support. The business also delivered donuts to police and other first responders, given valentines to local nursing homes and worked with local hospice providers.

“Mr. Kendall is very much into reaching out into the community and showing support for the community,” Roberts said, “and this is just another way to show support for Eufaula to let the people know he’s there.”

Police Chief Steve Watkins said his officers were grateful for the support.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our businesses and the show of their gratitude,” he said.