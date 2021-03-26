Learn how food heals the body in National Nutrition Month

In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Kevin Shiver, Medical Center Barbour’s nurse practitioner of the MCB Wound Care Clinic, explained why eating properly can help heal chronic wounds faster.

“Eating well during wound healing helps a patient to heal faster and fight infection at the same time,” Shiver said. “During the healing process, your body needs more calories, proteins, fluids and vitamins, especially vitamin A, vitamin C, and zinc. The best source of these nutrients is found in food. If a patient is not eating enough healthy foods, they may need to take supplements to expedite wound healing.”

Shiver, who treats patients daily in the MCB Wound Care Clinic, has seen firsthand the difference that proper nutrition can play in his own patients. He explained that wound care healing comes down to specific processes that the body performs while trying to heal from a chronic wound.

“Suboptimal nutrition can, and in most cases does, alter immune function and collagen synthesis, which are processes that are essential in the wound healing process,” he said.

Shiver emphasized also that it is important to think of food as medicine, especially when it comes to healing wounds.