Learn how food heals the body in National Nutrition Month

In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Kevin Shiver, Medical Center Barbour’s nurse practitioner of the MCB Wound Care Clinic, explained why eating properly can help heal chronic wounds faster.
“Eating well during wound healing helps a patient to heal faster and fight infection at the same time,” Shiver said. “During the healing process, your body needs more calories, proteins, fluids and vitamins, especially vitamin A, vitamin C, and zinc. The best source of these nutrients is found in food. If a patient is not eating enough healthy foods, they may need to take supplements to expedite wound healing.”
Shiver, who treats patients daily in the MCB Wound Care Clinic, has seen firsthand the difference that proper nutrition can play in his own patients. He explained that wound care healing comes down to specific processes that the body performs while trying to heal from a chronic wound.
“Suboptimal nutrition can, and in most cases does, alter immune function and collagen synthesis, which are processes that are essential in the wound healing process,” he said.
Shiver emphasized also that it is important to think of food as medicine, especially when it comes to healing wounds.
“When you have a wound that’s healing, always think of food as medicine,” he said. “It’s important to remember that certain foods, especially proteins, play an essential role in the healing process. Protein is critical in the building and repairing of muscle, skin, and other body tissues. And of course, it’s very important to avoid a diet high in sugar, caffeine, and alcohol. ”
He also advises patients to quit smoking, as smoking delays the healing process as well.
Eating nutritious food is crucial to facilitating a faster healing process. Shiver and his staff in the MCB Wound Care Clinic came up with a list of foods that to incorporate into your diet when trying to heal a chronic wound. If you are a wound care patient, your primary care physician may have recommended a specific diet and you should follow their instructions. If you have not discussed nutrition with your primary care physician, be sure to ask about your caloric needs at your next visit.
Proteins
Cheese
Dried beans
Eggs
Meat
Milk
Nuts
Yogurt
Vitamin A
Dark green, leafy vegetables
Fortified dairy products
Orange fruits
Orange or yellow vegetables
Liver
Vitamin C
Broccoli
Cabbage
Cauliflower
Citrus fruits
Peppers
Potatoes
Spinach
Strawberries
Tomatoes
Zinc
Fortified cereals
Red meats
Seafood
Whether you are living with a non-healing wound or helping to care for someone who is, make nutrition a part of your healing plan. If you’re living with a chronic wound and would like to heal faster under the guidance of wound care experts, the MCB Wound Care Clinic is right here in Barbour County to get you back to the life you love sooner.
For more information about the MCB Wound Care Clinic, call 334-688-7460.