Main Street Eufaula wins three excellence awards at state conference

Main Street Alabama celebrated local program successes at the eighth annual Awards of Excellence the evening before Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed Aug. 20 Main Street Alabama Day. The day recognizes the efforts of the organization that is focused on creating jobs and keeping character in communities across the state.

During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator Mary Helmer Wirth honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event that was held at The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden.

Tim Brannon, Public Works director, accepted the Main Street Hero award, John Mott accepted the Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation award for the Mott Building, and Ann Sparks accepted the Excellence in Promotion award for the Main Street Eufaula’s Pajama Party.