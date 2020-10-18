Medical Center Barbour hosts week-long United Way campaign

Medical Center Barbour has announced that it raised over $2,000 for the Wiregrass United Way through its first Wiregrass United Way Awareness Campaign.

Medical Center Barbour kicked off the week on Sept. 28 with its Community Leaders Dunking Booth, which included community leaders such as Medical Center Barbour CEO Lynn Mergen, Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs, Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith and Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins. At $5 for four throws and within three hours, the community came together to dunk its leaders and raise over $300 for the Wiregrass United Way.

Throughout the week, the entire hospital participated in a fierce, but fun, penny war that also raised over $300. The Medical Center Barbour staff members were also encouraged to pay $5 on special days during the week to wear their team spirit shirts and jeans to raise money as well.

The medical center concluded the week with a silent auction where local businesses donated items to be auctioned in the front lobby of the medical center. Items came from Alabama Power, Rewind 97.9, Mainstreet Eufaula, City of Eufaula, StrikeZone, Tipsy Girl Candle Co., Great Treasures, Cotton & Kudzu, Medical Center Barbour and local artists Penny Hagler and Christine Wood. This event alone raised over $600.

The Wiregrass United Way distributes funds to many wonderful nonprofit organizations that greatly impact our community, including the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Eufaula, the Barbour County 4-H Program and Eufaula Daycare, just to name a few.