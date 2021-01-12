Medical Center Barbour's COVID-19 vaccination schedule announced

Medical Center Barbour has begun rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations to the Barbour County area and is following the guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Public Health. These guidelines outline phases for different population groups in our community.
Right now, Medical Center Barbour is in Phase 1a of the vaccination process and has already begun vaccinating the Very High Risk and High Risk populations. Vaccinations on the Medium Risk populations began on Monday, Jan. 11.
The Phase 1a Medium Risk population includes:
- Persons working in critical healthcare services who have direct contact with the general public, such as pharmacists.
- Others with outpatient exposure risks such as non‐hospital based physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, laboratorians other providers and ancillary support staff in additional settings private offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, County Health Departments, subspecialties, mental health and treatment centers
Phase 1b will begin on Jan. 18. Phase 1b population group includes:
- Persons age 75 years or older
- First responders including firefighters and law enforcement
- Frontline essential workers (corrections officers, Food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff members) as well as child care workers
- Working or living in congregate settings including but not limited to homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, or jails.
If you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and you’d like to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please call our Central Scheduling Department at 334-688-7002. For more information on getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Medical Center Barbour, please call 334-688-7007.
Medical Center Barbour will be releasing more information on the vaccination process as it is made available by the Alabama Department of Public Health.