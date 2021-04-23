Ninth Annual Ag Day a success

The Barbour County Young Farmers and Barbour County Extension office recently held the ninth Annual AG Day for the third grade classrooms throughout the county. Over 200 students and volunteers attended the event at Eufaula Elementary School. The students rotated around six stations each focusing on an agriculture commodity.

The students held baby chickens and learned about the poultry industry here in Barbour County from Tyson Foods representatives.

Joe Corcoran, a local farmer, brought large equipment used in row crop operations. The Alabama Forestry Commission taught students the importance forestry plays in our local and state economy. Students and teachers were surprised to learn the amount of products that are made from wood.

Regional Extension agents representing agronomic crops discussed cotton and peanuts in our area and showed children how cotton is ginned.

Children played nutrition relay race game with and learned fresh fruits and vegetables are a healthy alternative to fast food and traditional snacks. Stanley Arington of the Auburn University Fisheries Learning Center taught students about aquaponics and hydroponics. He brought some catfish and showed students lettuce that was grown from water fertilized by the fish.