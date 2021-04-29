Register now for 21st Alabama Classic Bass Tournament

Online registration is now open for the 21st Annual Alabama Classic Bass fundraising tournament taking place on Lake Eufaula June 12.

Capt. Sam Williams of Hawk’s Fishing Guide Service said they are proud to announce Alfa Insurance has joined the team as the new title sponsor and is guaranteeing the first place team a $5,000 check, increasing the total payout to the top 15 teams to $15,000. Second through 15th place is based on 100 teams fishing.

The entry fee is $150 per team. The big fish pot will be separate again this year, and the entry fee is $20 per angler with a 100 percent pay back for the two biggest bass weighed in split 60-40. Williams said anglers must be entered in the big fish pot prior to take off.

The tournament continues to support two important causes: Niemann-Pick Disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support. Niemann-Pick is an inherited disease that affects the body's ability to metabolize fat within cells. These cells malfunction and die over time. Niemann-Pick disease can affect the brain, nerves, liver, spleen, bone marrow and, in severe cases, lungs. Darby’s Warrior Support takes post-9/11 combat-wounded veterans and those living with PTSD hunting and fishing to help them adjust back to civilian life. The tournament’s organization is a 501©3 foundation, and the entry fee is a tax-free donation.