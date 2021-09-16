River Oaks celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995, National Assisted Living Week provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and the surrounding communities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect of long term care.

In honor of National Assisted Living Week, The Glover Agency, LLC donated gift bags to the staff and residents at River Oaks Assisted Living in Eufaula and Sign Gypsies donated a decorative sign to display in the yard to mark the occasion.

Julie Fortune, building administrator, said she, the staff and their residents were grateful for the support they receive from the community not just this week, but year round.