Special week honors Georgia’s school boards

The Quitman County School District is joining in a statewide celebration this week to salute the efforts of local school board members. The week of March 15-19, 2021, has been proclaimed School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia, and the weeklong observance calls attention to the contributions of local boards of education.

“Citizens elect board members to represent the community’s voice on education matters and to set the vision for the school district,” said Superintendent Victoria Harris. “Our Board spends countless hours fulfilling its responsibilities and working together to continually improve our education system.”

“As the men and women citizens elect to represent them in education matters, school boards represent a continuing commitment to local citizen control and decision-making in education.”

The men and women serving our school district are: Willie J. Anderson, Chairman, Billy Shirah, Sr., Vice Chairman, Jimmy Eleby, Christi Green and Larry Wilborn.