Take a friend fishing and enter the Black Belt Best Fish Photo Contest

MONTGOMERY—Set the hook and snap a pic to enter the Alabama Black Belt Adventure Association’s (ALBBAA) 2021 Best Fish Photo Contest.

New this year, participants in the contest must take a first-timer or beginner angler along for their adventure. Participants are encouraged to help mentor these new anglers and share their experiences of including these young people or adults during their outing.

The contest, which is open and runs to Thursday, Sept. 30, is eligible for any type of fish caught in the Black Belt during 2021 only. Participants should visit https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/bestblackbeltfishcontest/ to enter their catch and to vote for their favorite entry. Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address.