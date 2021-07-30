Take a friend fishing and enter the Black Belt Best Fish Photo Contest

MONTGOMERY—Set the hook and snap a pic to enter the Alabama Black Belt Adventure Association’s (ALBBAA) 2021 Best Fish Photo Contest.
New this year, participants in the contest must take a first-timer or beginner angler along for their adventure. Participants are encouraged to help mentor these new anglers and share their experiences of including these young people or adults during their outing.
The contest, which is open and runs to Thursday, Sept. 30, is eligible for any type of fish caught in the Black Belt during 2021 only. Participants should visit https://alabamablackbeltadventures.org/bestblackbeltfishcontest/ to enter their catch and to vote for their favorite entry. Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address.
“Over the last year we’ve seen many first timers hit the woods and water in search of adventure,” said ALBBAA Director Pam Swanner. “Our fishing photo contest this year is designed to continue that trend by encouraging folks to take along someone new to experience the thrill of reeling in the big catch or simply enjoy the beauty of being in the great outdoors.
“There are great public access points to fantastic fisheries all across our region from Lake Eufaula to Miller’s Ferry and to our region’s west, the Tombigbee. Many of the lodges across the Black Belt offer trophy bass fishing with full amenities as well.”
The prize package includes 1-day of fishing for two people on one of the five trophy-managed lakes at Triple D Ranch near Emelle, Ala. in Sumter County. One-night’s lodging is also included. Please note that Triple D is a bring your own boat destination, and the winner and their guest must fish in the same boat.
ALBBAA promotes and encourages ethical hunting and fishing practices. Photos contests were created to further educate the public on the abundance of natural resources found across Alabama’s Black Belt region.
The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.