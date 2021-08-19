Wallace Community College offers certified fiber optics technician, specialist courses at Dothan campus

Wallace Community College is one of only two Alabama institutions offering a certified fiber optics technician as well as a certified fiber optic outside plant specialist course in partnership with Troy Cablevision.

These courses are designed to provide training for entry and intermediate-level fiber optic technicians.

"The genesis of this program was anticipating the push to broadband," said Joe Johnson, director of Workforce Development at Wallace Community College. "With the world moving to fiber, these courses will help upskill our current Wiregrass workforce."

"Broadband is critical infrastructure and having the workforce to develop, operate and repair it is essential," said Troy Cablevision CEO Jake Cowen. "It seemed to be a perfect fit to partner with Wallace Community College to bring fiber optic communications into their tool belt, as the College is at the forefront the of the technical training of our local workforce."

The certified fiber optics technician (CFOT) course begins Aug. 23. This introductory three-day (24 hours) CFOT course is designed for anyone interested in becoming a CFOT. This fiber optic training combines theory and hands-on activities to prepare the student to take the CFOT test sanctioned by the Fiber Optics Association and given and graded the final class day.