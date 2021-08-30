Wallace Community College TRIO Talent Search helps connect local student to dream school

"Our students go on to graduate from college in whatever type of post secondary education they desire," said Tameka Owolabi, TRIO Educational Talent Search Director at Wallace Community College. "They become successful."

Recent Wallace graduate Breshayla Franklin is a local Talent Search success story. Franklin was a 2021 honor graduate from Eufaula High School and has been involved in Talent Search since 6th grade. Through the dual enrollment program at Wallace, she graduated in May of 2021 from the Phlebotomy program and afterwards secured employment at Medical Center Barbour. Franklin was also the recipient of numerous scholarships including one from the Alabama Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel, an organization consisting of TRIO professionals. She will attend the University of Alabama in Birmingham this fall.

"Over the years, Talent Search has played a huge role in my educational career because it provided guidance and the steps to take to get to college," Franklin said. "One of the college tours I took the during the 2019 summer enrichment program is actually how I found my dream school that I attend today. I owe a huge thanks to Mrs. Owolabi, Ms. Pierce and the TRiO program for their contribution to my success. I couldn’t have done it without them. I am beyond excited and ready for these next four years of my educational career!"

For more information on Wallace Community College's Talent Search TRiO program, contact Tameka Owolabi at towolabi@wallace.edu or 334-687-3543, ext. 4280; Mary Pearl Morris at mmorris@wallace.edu or 334-687-3543, ext. 4281; Catherine Pierce at cpierce@wallace.edu or 334-687-3543, ext. 4283; or Dorothy Hawkins at dhawkins@wallace.edu or 334- 687-3543, ext. 4226.