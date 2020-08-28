Young angler with special needs lands Best Fish Photo Contest

MONTGOMERY -- Lake Eufaula is well-known as the “Bass Capitol of the World”, but it was crappie that helped seven-year-old Blakely Sweatt reel in the winning photo for this year’s Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association Best Fish Photo Contest.
Fishing with her grandparents on the sprawling Lake in Barbour County, Blakely hauled in several crappie throughout the day. Danny Waters, Blakely’s grandfather, fishes often on the Lake and submitted the photo of Blakely with her great catch.
Waters described Blakely as an enthusiastic young girl who never meets a stranger and loves to be outdoors, especially with a fishing rod in her hand. Danny and his wife have a fishing camp on Lake Eufaula and spend many weekends in Alabama’s Black Belt with their four grandchildren.
“There is nothing better than being outdoors with family. These grandchildren are the light of our lives, and we love experiencing the bountiful beauty of nature with them whenever we can,” said Waters. “Blakely does not allow her special needs to slow her down, she is active and passionate about life, and we were all thrilled when she won the contest.”
Blakely won a half-day guided fishing trip on Lake Eufaula led by local expert Tony Adams of ‘Gone Fishing with Tony’ as well as a package of lures and hooks donated by Tru-Turn and Blakemore. The total value of the package was $350.“We love seeing families and youngsters enjoying the vast recreational opportunities available within the Black Belt, especially during these times,” noted Pam Swanner, Director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “Spending time in the great outdoors is so important, and the Black Belt is the perfect place to encourage a love and appreciation for nature. ALBBAA thanks all of the contestants who entered photos this year and is pleased to honor Blakely for her fish!”
ALBBAA promotes and encourages ethical hunting and fishing practices. The Black Belt includes the following counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
