Sheryl H. Boldt: Thoughts for a Christian considering an abortion

If you’re a Christian considering abortion, I can imagine your conflicting emotions.

Most likely you were staunchly pro-life before your pregnancy test, and it sickens you to watch your convictions slide. You can’t even bring yourself to say you’re pro-choice because in your heart you’re pro-life. Just not as staunchly as you were a few weeks ago.

Because very soon, the evidence of the choice you made in a moment of passion will begin to show. What will people say? Especially your church friends?

Your heart wants to do the right thing, but you’re so afraid.

If you’re a Christ-follower and find yourself oxymoron-ly considering abortion, I implore you to seek that place in your relationship with God you once enjoyed. Think back to the time you wanted to please your heavenly Father above all else. When you were certain that Almighty God would never abandon you and that you could always go to Him whenever you needed His mercy and grace.

Many factors brought you to this moment, but I’m hoping you’ll ask God for the grace to do the hard thing. The thing your heart is nudging you to do.