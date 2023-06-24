Do you accomplish most of what you hope to each day? Or would you be thrilled to have one fully productive day each week – or at least once in your lifetime?

What we accomplish in any given day often depends on our circumstances. A CEO with mature, well-trained employees, for example, has more control over his or her schedule than a mother of mischievously energetic children. Considering your specific situation, are you pleased with the way you manage your time, or does procrastination consistently hinder you?

In previous columns, I’ve confessed my struggle with this chronic problem. I’m thankful for how much God has accomplished in me, but I still have a way to go. Truth be told, I put off writing this article about procrastination for several weeks. Maybe you can relate.

What if I told you that if we’ve put our trust in Christ, God has already placed a spirit of self-control (self-discipline) within us? Second Timothy 1:7 (ESV) says, “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” The NIV version of the Bible says God gives us “self-discipline.”

What would happen if we believed this about ourselves and thought of ourselves as disciplined people? What if, the next time you’re tempted to give in to your old ways, you instead declared, “God has given me a spirit of self-control; therefore, I can behave like a disciplined person”?

If you’re not ready to do this just yet, perhaps a good first step would be to go to your heavenly Father and acknowledge your struggle with time management. Ask Him to give you a heart of repentance (true sorrow for not using your time wisely) and a desire to appreciate the opportunity each day holds. Then allow the Holy Spirit to give you the faith to believe that God truly has given you a disciplined spirit.

How would believing this change you? Would it make it easier to get up each day? Would it make you feel better about yourself when you go to bed each night?

Procrastination is a serious issue. Years ago, the panic I experienced when I feared that I’d never get control over it drove me to my knees. It wasn’t until I admitted my helplessness and asked God to change me that I began to experience victory. To this day, I continue to praise God for his powerful compassion. I pray you’ll experience the same victory.