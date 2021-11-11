Christmas in Eufaula

The holidays in historic Eufaula, AL isn’t about checking things off of a list, walls filled with murals or fighting crowds. It is an ongoing enchanting tour of the South’s Finest Homes draped in holiday cheer. It is a stroll through history to witness the nostalgia of Christmas. It is memories of childhood and family. It is seeing how Southern Halls are decked.

Eufaula begins the holiday season on the 1 st Monday in November with Main Street Eufaula’s Downtown Christmas Open House. Our charming boutiques and restaurants extend their hours, offering a peek at the latest and greatest holiday décor and samplings. Music fills the air at the gazebo as you stroll to each store and finish with a beautiful dinner at one of our local downtown restaurants while enjoying the tree lit median of East Broad Street.

Who doesn’t know about Black Friday? We have turned the weekend after Thanksgiving into a complete extravaganza. Instead of waiting in line at big box stores, our citizens are encouraged to get that specialty item from the local merchants that actually sponsors and supports our local children. Our downtown merchants open extra early and lines down Broad Street are a welcomed sight. Small Business Saturday/Iron Bowl is Saturday after Thanksgiving. What do we do? Embrace it. Iron Bowl (Auburn Vs Alabama) comes on after lunch. In the mean time shopping may be just the thing to get rid of the pre game jitters. Predict the score at select Main Street Merchants and the one that comes closest to the real score (entries are retrieved a few hours before kickoff) wins a gift certificate to their favorite downtown store. This has become an anticipated tradition!