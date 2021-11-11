ECS expects life-long excellence from preschool to college and beyond

The vision of Eufaula Elementary School (EES), that houses grades three through five, is to create a model school where students master an engaging and rigorous curriculum that will prepare them for, as well as propel them to, global competition in the field or endeavor of their choice. The mission of Eufaula Elementary School is to create self-motivated learners who set goals and achieve those goals while developing and demonstrating the ability to work collaboratively in order to navigate through productive challenges that will yield social and academic growth. EES uses the motto Every Student, Every Day = Success. Roshanda Lewis is the principal at EES, and Jermaine Coleman is the assistant principal.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center Afterschool program is offered at both EPS and EES.

Career and technical opportunities and programs continue to grow from Pre-K through twelfth grade with hands-on curriculum such as Project Lead the Way (PLTW) and through outdoor gardens/classrooms. Middle school students are able to take PLTW Gateway courses, technology and pre-engineering, as well as Medical Detectives (pre-biomedical). AMMS was the first middle school in the state of Alabama to have an Advanced Medical Detective Course.