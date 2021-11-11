ECS expects life-long excellence from preschool to college and beyond

The journey for lifelong learning begins at birth in Eufaula City Schools (ECS) with our model preschool program. The Early Learning Center (ELC) is a comprehensive early childhood program. This program houses six Pre-K classes, L.E.A.P.S. (Learning, Emotional, Academic and Play Strategies) class, First Teacher, and three additional classes with the Headstart program. The ELC provides many opportunities for our community, including parenting classes, home visits, first class Pre-K curriculum and supports for transition to kindergarten. The First Teacher program earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., (PATNC) as a Blue-Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network. Samantha Weathers is the administrative assistant at the ELC.
The mission of the ELC is to ensure children are healthy, self-confident, enthusiastic learners who have the skills necessary for success in life. This is accomplished by a committed, highly qualified staff in a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment which fosters exploration, creative learning and problem solving through the use of real-life situations. Additionally, the vision for ELC prepare our children to enter kindergarten with a solid sense of security, positive self-esteem and a love of learning.
The vision of Eufaula Primary School (EPS), that houses grades kindergarten through two, is that ALL students in Eufaula will become strategic readers, thinkers, and writers through consistent, explicit instruction using best practices identified through quality research. The goal of Eufaula Primary School is to provide students with a safe and positive learning environment where students are empowered to become motivated, life-long learners. These students will then be able to rely on their strong foundation to become caring, productive citizens ready to take on real-world challenges. Tina Richards is the principal at EPS, and Yvonne Grant is the assistant principal.
The vision of Eufaula Elementary School (EES), that houses grades three through five, is to create a model school where students master an engaging and rigorous curriculum that will prepare them for, as well as propel them to, global competition in the field or endeavor of their choice. The mission of Eufaula Elementary School is to create self-motivated learners who set goals and achieve those goals while developing and demonstrating the ability to work collaboratively in order to navigate through productive challenges that will yield social and academic growth. EES uses the motto Every Student, Every Day = Success. Roshanda Lewis is the principal at EES, and Jermaine Coleman is the assistant principal.
The 21st Century Community Learning Center Afterschool program is offered at both EPS and EES.
Career and technical opportunities and programs continue to grow from Pre-K through twelfth grade with hands-on curriculum such as Project Lead the Way (PLTW) and through outdoor gardens/classrooms. Middle school students are able to take PLTW Gateway courses, technology and pre-engineering, as well as Medical Detectives (pre-biomedical). AMMS was the first middle school in the state of Alabama to have an Advanced Medical Detective Course.
The vision of AMMS (grades six through eight) is to grow responsible young adult learners by providing them with experience and education to prepare them for the future. The mission is to educate students to be Actively involved, Motivate others, Make the most of moments, and Stay focused on the future. Staff members at AMMS believe they should respect everyone; build relationships; teach social skills; manage classrooms; and provide high-quality instruction. At AMMS, National Junior Honor Society students volunteer in many activities around our community. AMMS is celebrating fifty years of existence this year. Dr. Brandon Kiser is the principal at AMMS, and assistant principals are Tracy Berry and Tracy Hubbert.
The vision of Eufaula High School (EHS) is to develop a community of lifelong learners by recognizing that collaboration + preparation + dedication = excellence beyond graduation. To achieve the vision, the school community provides the opportunity for each student to reach his/her potential and experience success in a safe environment, fosters a positive work ethic and respect for others. EHS has programs and instruction to develop intellectually successful students, creative innovators, responsible citizens and confident leaders. Emily Jackson is the principal at EHS, and assistant principals are Shanna Doran, Clifton Reeves and Joey Skinner.
An Alternative Learning Center is on the campus of EHS and houses HOPE Academy and Alternative School.
College and career academies at Eufaula High School (EHS) include fine arts; communication and media arts; engineering and computer science; business and leadership; biomedical and health sciences; government and public service; agriscience education; and sports, recreation and health.
Students in high school take advantage of dual enrollment opportunities for both career technical and academic courses offered at Wallace Community College, University of Alabama Early College, and Troy University Accelerate.
ECS is currently in the fifth year of the A+ College Ready grant, which provides funding for middle and high school teachers to receive training in Pre-Advanced Placement and Advanced Placement courses, stipends for students who make a qualifying scores on Advanced Placement exams, stipends for the teachers who taught the students who made qualifying scores, classroom resources, opportunities for Saturday study sessions and mock exam experiences, and additional supports and training throughout the school year.
Technology innovation and integration for the purpose of creating learning experiences otherwise impossible remains a priority for ECS. Currently, iPads are used to enhance instruction and learning for all grade levels. The iPads are loaded with applications designed to engage students in learning by collaborating with classmates, producing projects, conducting research and more. Students and families can track assignments, learning modules, due dates, grades, standards-mastery and more through the learning management system, Schoology.
Alabama Virtual Academy at Eufaula City Schools (ALVA) is in its seventh year offering an online education to students. ALVA offers an individualized education experience with strong parent involvement, classes with certified teachers and K12 curriculum aligned to Alabama state standards. With a strong focus on targeted instruction, students attend sessions with teachers adapted to their level of learning. Students have the opportunity to interact with their teachers and other students daily in these live class connect sessions.
ECS continues to have one of the most comprehensive, competitive, interscholastic sports programs in Alabama with teams in football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, cross country, golf, track, cheerleading, bass fishing, swimming and flag football.
ECS has remained dedicated to providing music and art to students. With support from the City of Eufaula, ECS has maintained fulltime music and art teachers in all of our schools. Secondary grade level students have additional opportunities to participate in band, choir and art courses. Each of the schools provide holiday and spring concerts, participate in local and state art competitions, and provide various services to the city and community with formal and informal presentations at churches, businesses, dinners and other venues. Additionally, there has a drum circle that connects students through percussion instruments.
The vision of ECS is to expect excellence, and the mission of ECS is preparing students to pursue excellence in all aspects of life. The Eufaula High School class of 2021 had eighty-four students that were offered scholarships totaling $8,617,513 to seventy-five different colleges/branches of federal armed services. Seventeen athletic scholarships were accepted, seven seniors decided upon service enlistments, and three students accepted performing arts scholarships.
Joey Brannan is the superintendent of ECS, and Deltonya Warren is the assistant superintendent.
