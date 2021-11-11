Eufaula’s Hidden Gems

If history of Eufaula is what you seek, a visit to the James S. Clark Interpretive Center is worth the trip. Not only can printed literature on Eufaula be found at this hidden gem, but there are some amazing photos from Eufaula’s history on display. An added bonus to a trip to the James S. Clark Center is that the offices of Main Street Eufaula, Inc., Eufaula/Barbour County Chamber of Commerce and the visitor’s center are housed at the 333 East Broad Street location. The Center is open for tours Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For bird watchers, the best hidden gem Eufaula has to offer is the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge. It offers some of the best birding to be found in Alabama. The refuge is a patchwork of open fields, marshes, and impoundments bounded by Lake Eufaula to one side and mixed woodlots on the other. There are several areas of the Refuge that offer great birding, where a large variety of birds that include White-eyed Vireos, Indigo Bunting, Orchard Orioles, and Summer Tanagers in warm months to American Goldfinches, White-throated Sparrow, Dark-eyed Juncos, Brown Creepers, and Golden-crowned Kinglets in colder months can be seen. Northern bobwhites and wild turkeys can also be found along with Northern Harriers in the winter months as well as winter sparrows. Eastern Bluebirds, Brown-headed and White-breasted Nuthatches, Red-tailed Hawks, and all of the common local woodpeckers are permanent residents at the refuge. Indigo Buntings and Blue-gray Gnatcatchers are abundant from April to October. A variety of wintering songbirds, including American Goldfinches, Blue-headed Vireos, Gray Catbirds, and Palm and Orange-crowned Warblers can be found at the refuge as well. Water fowl can be found in the flooded fields in the winter time. Some varieties that can be seen include the Northern Pintails, American Wigeons, Gadwalls, Green-winged Teals, Hooded Mergansers, and Lesser Scaup. You will also find Ring-necked ducks, a few Canvasbacks, Ruddy Ducks, and Canada Geese, along with the resident Wood Ducks. White-fronted and Ross’ Geese have also been spotted at the refuge. Located at 367 Highway 165 in Eufaula, staff may be contacted by calling (334) 687-4065 or emailing eufaula@fws.gov. The Administration Office for the refuge is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The office is located about 10 miles north of Eufaula. To get there, take US Hwy 431 N to AL Hwy 165 and turn right. The refuge office is approximately two miles on the right.