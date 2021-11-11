Eufaula’s Hidden Gems

Eufaula is home to many spectacular shops and tourist attractions but there are some hidden gems that newcomers to the city might not be aware of. One of those hidden gems is Tisa’s Cakes. If you need a specialty cake, birthday cake, candies, pies, cookies, bars, cupcakes, or some of her awesome cheese straws, Tisa’s is the place to go. Gift cards and gift baskets are also available at the locally owned and operated store if you want a special gift to bestow on someone special. Tisa’s is located at 716 South Randolph Avenue and open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can even find lunch at the local shop. Customers can get their glass of sweet tea and then take their choice of chili dogs, sausage dogs, hot dogs, chicken salad, and chicken salad sandwiches to go with it. For more information go by the shop or call (334) 616-7771.
Another hidden gem that calls Eufaula home is the Bread Basket. Locally owned and operated, the Bread Basket offers both breakfast and lunch fare to customers at 300 East Broad Street. Opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m. on weekdays, the homemade salads, soups, hamburgers and sandwiches that are served at lunch time have proven to be a favorite among customers along with the breakfast sandwiches that are served in the mornings. Many customers have described their club sandwich as a two-hander and when paired with some of the best sweet tea in town, it makes for a tasty lunch. For those that want something special for lunch, daily specials are offered along with menu items. For more information, go by the restaurant or call (334) 687-5567.
If history of Eufaula is what you seek, a visit to the James S. Clark Interpretive Center is worth the trip. Not only can printed literature on Eufaula be found at this hidden gem, but there are some amazing photos from Eufaula’s history on display. An added bonus to a trip to the James S. Clark Center is that the offices of Main Street Eufaula, Inc., Eufaula/Barbour County Chamber of Commerce and the visitor’s center are housed at the 333 East Broad Street location. The Center is open for tours Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
For bird watchers, the best hidden gem Eufaula has to offer is the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge. It offers some of the best birding to be found in Alabama. The refuge is a patchwork of open fields, marshes, and impoundments bounded by Lake Eufaula to one side and mixed woodlots on the other. There are several areas of the Refuge that offer great birding, where a large variety of birds that include White-eyed Vireos, Indigo Bunting, Orchard Orioles, and Summer Tanagers in warm months to American Goldfinches, White-throated Sparrow, Dark-eyed Juncos, Brown Creepers, and Golden-crowned Kinglets in colder months can be seen. Northern bobwhites and wild turkeys can also be found along with Northern Harriers in the winter months as well as winter sparrows. Eastern Bluebirds, Brown-headed and White-breasted Nuthatches, Red-tailed Hawks, and all of the common local woodpeckers are permanent residents at the refuge. Indigo Buntings and Blue-gray Gnatcatchers are abundant from April to October. A variety of wintering songbirds, including American Goldfinches, Blue-headed Vireos, Gray Catbirds, and Palm and Orange-crowned Warblers can be found at the refuge as well. Water fowl can be found in the flooded fields in the winter time. Some varieties that can be seen include the Northern Pintails, American Wigeons, Gadwalls, Green-winged Teals, Hooded Mergansers, and Lesser Scaup. You will also find Ring-necked ducks, a few Canvasbacks, Ruddy Ducks, and Canada Geese, along with the resident Wood Ducks. White-fronted and Ross’ Geese have also been spotted at the refuge. Located at 367 Highway 165 in Eufaula, staff may be contacted by calling (334) 687-4065 or emailing eufaula@fws.gov. The Administration Office for the refuge is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The office is located about 10 miles north of Eufaula. To get there, take US Hwy 431 N to AL Hwy 165 and turn right. The refuge office is approximately two miles on the right.
Finally, one of the newest hidden gems of Eufaula is Vintage Vendors. Located at 1350 North Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula, the locally owned and operated shop provides 12,000 square feet of shopping for those looking for that certain special item. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., shoppers can browse through the antique furniture; glassware that includes Depression, Fenton, Lead Crystal, and Carnival; china; jewelry; metal ware; linens; collegiate items; planters and unique yard art among many other things. For more information call (334) 695-0833.