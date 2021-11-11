Get in the group

Whether you’re new in town or just want to get more active in the community, there are numerous organizations to get involved with in Eufaula. The revitalized Eufaula Newcomer’s Club is a first stop, must-try for anyone looking to familiarize themselves with the area, but what about after that? You’ve got the lay of the land, so to speak, and now you’d like to find the right group to connect with in the community. Here are seven of the several options available to Eufaula and area residents.

Homemaker-Community Leaders Club

The Eufaula Homemakers Community Leaders’ goal is to provide an opportunity for all to share their judgment and experience for the progressive improvement of family and community life. Throughout the year, they raise money that is then donated to various charitable organizations such as the Family Services Center, 4-H, Pregnancy Resource Center, food bank ministries, animal rescue missions and many more. The group strives to promote family strengths and leadership development both within the club and in the surrounding communities. The Club is always seeking new members, and the EHCL club is open to every resident in Alabama.

Kiwanis Club