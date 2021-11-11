Get in the group

Whether you’re new in town or just want to get more active in the community, there are numerous organizations to get involved with in Eufaula. The revitalized Eufaula Newcomer’s Club is a first stop, must-try for anyone looking to familiarize themselves with the area, but what about after that? You’ve got the lay of the land, so to speak, and now you’d like to find the right group to connect with in the community. Here are seven of the several options available to Eufaula and area residents.
Homemaker-Community Leaders Club
The Eufaula Homemakers Community Leaders’ goal is to provide an opportunity for all to share their judgment and experience for the progressive improvement of family and community life. Throughout the year, they raise money that is then donated to various charitable organizations such as the Family Services Center, 4-H, Pregnancy Resource Center, food bank ministries, animal rescue missions and many more. The group strives to promote family strengths and leadership development both within the club and in the surrounding communities. The Club is always seeking new members, and the EHCL club is open to every resident in Alabama.
Kiwanis Club
The principal core of the Kiwanis mission is the belief that the most effective way to enhance a community is to enhance its children. They are part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis invites anyone interested in joining to attend one of their meetings, have lunch and listen to their weekly guest speaker.
Lions Club
The Eufaula Lions Club aims to empower volunteers to serve their community, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding. The Lions share a core belief that our community is what we make it and to help where help is needed.
Rotary Club
People interested in what is going on in the city, county, state and country and what they can do to make it better are a perfect fit for this club. The motto is “Service above self.” Meetings include weekly speakers and a focus on service in the community.
Camellia Garden Club
The Camellia Garden Club of Eufaula was founded to foster a love for an interest in flowers and to beautify yards, gardens and the community. They hold monthly meetings where programs are presented to educate and inform members in the beautification of their own homes and yards as well as the community through floral design, planting and maintenance. Meetings are not held in June, July and December. New members are received by nomination and vote from current and active members.
Eufaula Art Scene
The Eufaula Art Scene was formed to support art and art education in Eufaula and Barbour County. They provide artists with a way to give back to their community as well as hold regular art exhibits throughout the city. The Eufaula Art Scene hosts four major events, including The Wine & Cheese Benefit at Eufaula’s Historic Shorter Mansion, the Pilgrimage Art Show, in conjunction with the Eufaula Heritage Association Tour of Homes, EufaulaFest and Artapalooza. An individual membership is $25/year, and you do not have to be an artist to join; people interested in art and artistic expression are encouraged to join.
Eufaula Pride
Those interested in actively working toward the beautification of Eufaula can join the Eufaula Pride organization. Members develop and complete projects designed to accentuate the appearance of the city; they do everything from weed eating and trimming to litter pickup. They are a nonprofit organization that holds several fundraisers throughout the year and accepts donations to complete their projects. All members are asked to donate their labor to chosen projects.