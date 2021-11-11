Phone Directory

 Skip to main content
Area Schools

  • Eufaula City Board of Education, 687-1100
  • Eufaula High School, 687-1110
  • Admiral Moorer Middle School, 687-1130
  • Eufaula Elementary School, 687-1134
  • Eufaula Primary School, 687-1140
  • Eufaula Head Start Center, 687-2796
  • The Lakeside School, 687-5748
  • Barbour County Board of Education, 775-3533
  • Barbour County High School, 775-3545
  • Barbour County Intermediate School, 334-266-6151
  • Barbour County Junior High School, 334-775-3404
  • Barbour County Primary School, 266-5643
  • Wallace Community College-Spark Campus, 687-3543
  • Eufaula City Hall, 688-2000
  • Eufaula Animal Shelter, 687-1234
  • Eufaula Building Department, 688-2008
  • Eufaula Carnegie Library, 687-2337
  • Eufaula Community Center, 687-1246
  • Eufaula Fire Department, 687-1218 or 687-1220
  • Eufaula Horticulture Department, 687-1229
  • Eufaula Municipal Court, 687-1235
  • Eufaula Police Department, 687-1200
  • Eufaula Street Department, 687-1236
  • Eufaula Water Works and Sewer Board, 687-1225
  • Clayton City Hall, 775-3542
  • Baker Hill Town Hall, 616-7838 or 616-6888
  • Blue Springs Town Hall, 397-4791
  • Clio Town Hall, 397-4402
  • Louisville Town Hall, 266-5210

County Government

  • Barbour County Commission, 775-3203
  • Barbour County Health Department, 775-8324 or 687-4808
  • Barbour County Cooperative Extension Service, 775-3284
  • Barbour County Road Department, 775-8822
  • Barbour County Sheriff Department, 775-1103 or 775-1128
  • Eufaula Courthouse, 687-1513
  • Revenue Commissioner-Eufaula, 687-7639; Clayton, 775-3474
  • Probate Judge-Eufaula, 687-1530; Clayton, 775-8371
  • Clayton Courthouse, 775-8366
