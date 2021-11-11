Phone Directory
Area Schools
- Eufaula City Board of Education, 687-1100
- Eufaula High School, 687-1110
- Admiral Moorer Middle School, 687-1130
- Eufaula Elementary School, 687-1134
- Eufaula Primary School, 687-1140
- Eufaula Head Start Center, 687-2796
- The Lakeside School, 687-5748
- Barbour County Board of Education, 775-3533
- Barbour County High School, 775-3545
- Barbour County Intermediate School, 334-266-6151
- Barbour County Junior High School, 334-775-3404
- Barbour County Primary School, 266-5643
- Wallace Community College-Spark Campus, 687-3543
- Eufaula City Hall, 688-2000
- Eufaula Animal Shelter, 687-1234
- Eufaula Building Department, 688-2008
- Eufaula Carnegie Library, 687-2337
- Eufaula Community Center, 687-1246
- Eufaula Fire Department, 687-1218 or 687-1220
- Eufaula Horticulture Department, 687-1229
- Eufaula Municipal Court, 687-1235
- Eufaula Police Department, 687-1200
- Eufaula Street Department, 687-1236
- Eufaula Water Works and Sewer Board, 687-1225
- Clayton City Hall, 775-3542
- Baker Hill Town Hall, 616-7838 or 616-6888
- Blue Springs Town Hall, 397-4791
- Clio Town Hall, 397-4402
- Louisville Town Hall, 266-5210
County Government
- Barbour County Commission, 775-3203
- Barbour County Health Department, 775-8324 or 687-4808
- Barbour County Cooperative Extension Service, 775-3284
- Barbour County Road Department, 775-8822
- Barbour County Sheriff Department, 775-1103 or 775-1128
- Eufaula Courthouse, 687-1513
- Revenue Commissioner-Eufaula, 687-7639; Clayton, 775-3474
- Probate Judge-Eufaula, 687-1530; Clayton, 775-8371
- Clayton Courthouse, 775-8366