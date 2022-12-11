 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stovall appointed chief appraiser for Quitman County

The Quitman County Board of Assessors has announced the appointment of Isabel Stovall as chief appraiser for Quitman County.

Stovall, an Albany, Ga., native, has worked in the Assessors’ Office as its office manager since February of 2019. In 2004, she earned an associate degree from Wallace Community College in Eufaula with a major in Finance. She has lived in the Quitman County area for over 24 years and currently resides in Fort Gaines. Stovall can be reached in the Assessors’ Office in the Quitman County Courthouse.

