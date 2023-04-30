Eufaula City Schools has announced the Boys State and Girls State representatives for Eufaula High School. They are Derrick Williams and Trinity Gant.

Alabama Boys State and Girls State are two of the highest honors granted to Alabama high school students. Students are chosen based on their leadership, hard work, strong morals, motivation in school and community activities.

Boys and Girls State delegates from across the state will spend a week in the summer building new friendships, participating in a mock government, and hearing from and meeting a diverse array of Alabama leaders, including congressmen, elected officials, business leaders and more.

Boys State will be held May 28—June 3 at Troy University. Girls State will be June 4—9 at Troy University.