HARTFORD — The second of two public involvement meetings in as many weeks as part of a Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission feasibility study was held Tuesday at the Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Complex in Hartford. A similar public meeting was held March 7 at the Enterprise Civic Center.

Tuesday’s open house-style meeting in Hartford was an opportunity for the public to review project maps and information about the feasibility of improving State Road 167 from the Florida State Line to the U.S. 84 Bypass in Enterprise and State Road 52 from the existing four-land section in Geneva to SR- 167. No formal presentation was made but representatives from SEARP&DC, Sain and Associates, and Barge Design Solutions were on hand to answer questions and discuss the proposal at three stations placed throughout the room that included defining the purpose and need of the project, the corridor study area, and alternatives to the project.

“This project is still visionary. The purpose of this study is to determine whether it is a feasible project,” said Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro. “Clearly improvements of these roadways would have significant regional economic development impact, specifically industrial freight traffic, growth of existing employers and additional roadway capacity to help facilitate emergency evacuation.”

“The feasibility study is an evaluation of existing traffic operations and roadway conditions throughout the roadway corridor and the development of potential improvement alternatives that address existing or anticipated needs,” explained Alicia Bailey, an engineer from Sain Associates, an engineering consulting firm hired to conduct the study funded by a grant from now-retired U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office. “Even non-desirable alternatives need to be documented so establish that they’ve been evaluated.”

The 60-mile roadway is the major connector between Troy and Panama City Beach, Florida, SR-167. The two-lane road for most of its length enters Coffee County from Dale County, passes through Enterprise, and proceeds northerly into Pike County. The route is a primary source for north/south transportation of goods and services and heavily traveled by freight traffic. It also serves as an emergency access route in the event of hurricane-related evacuations from Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation has signaled its intent to four-lane SR-79 from I-10 to the Alabama state line if a four-lane connection is available from the Alabama state line, said Kimbro. “Expanding 167 from two lanes to four lanes will benefit the entire Wiregrass region and the state of Alabama by not only improving the FEMA evacuation route but by creating economic development opportunities and attract visitors from around the country.”

The project is being supported by the areas local and national legislative representatives and county and municipal elected officials, Kimbro said. “Regional support is the key because it’s everybody coming together on the same page about this corridor being four-laned. Everybody is on board.

“The Wiregrass community is going to blossom economic development-wise with a four lane from the Florida state line, Kimbro said. “We want to see a growing community that is adding jobs here.

“What this will do is to continue to give opportunity and hope for our citizens so that our young people don’t have to leave the area to find jobs,” Kimbro said. “Everybody wins.”