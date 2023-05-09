“Humbled and appreciative” is the way Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers reacted to an announcement from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office Tuesday that his city is the only one in Dale County — and one of only three in the state — to receive a grant to provide upgrades to police equipment.

Ivey has awarded a total of nearly $68,000 to provide upgrades to police departments in Level Plains, Headland and Taylor.

The Level Plains Police Department was awarded $20,640 to replace or upgrade worn and outdated equipment. Summers said that, on behalf of his department, he is appreciative to Ivey and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell for the funds.” It is a blessing to have lived in this great state my entire life and to know from the very top official in this state, that they care about the police in this state,” Summers said.

The two other law enforcement agencies awarded the grant are also from the Wiregrass. The Headland Police Department was awarded $24,000 to purchase computers and printers for patrol vehicles. The Taylor Police Department was awarded $23,273 and will use the funds to purchase new weapons for officers.

Ivey awarded the grants from more than $750,000 in law-enforcement equipment funding allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by ADECA.

“Gov. Ivey realizes that budgets in smaller Alabama towns do not always afford police departments the financial ability to purchase needed equipment,” Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to support Gov. Ivey in awarding these grants to support our law enforcement officers.”

The funds will be used to help offset the costs of upgrading equipment that needed replacing in order to ensure safety of the police officers, Summers said, adding thanks to Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson, the city council and all the administrative city hall staff. “Last but not least, thank you to the police serving Level Plains who put their badge on every day not knowing if they are coming home in an effort and protect and serve the citizens of Level Plains.”

“Everyone’s hard work is noticed and appreciated and continues to pay off,” Summers added.