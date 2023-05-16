The Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center was filled with applause as hundreds of Enterprise JROTC Cadets, under the instruction of Senior Army Instructor Col. Dennis Griffin and Army Instructors Sgt. Maj. Gary Price and Sgt. Maj. Charles Holmes, were honored during the awards ceremony May 10.

The Distinguished Cadet Award for Scholastic Excellence is awarded to cadets who have exhibited the highest degree of scholastic excellence. EHS Principal Stan Sauls presented the awards to seniors who maintained a cumulative 4.0 or higher academic grade point average in their high school career. Awarded were Cadets Sam Ingram, 4.34 GPA; Kael Wise, 4.25 GPA; Kelly Matlalcuatzi, 17 GPA; Nadja Chambers, 4.06 GPA; Grace Southerland, 4.03 GPA; and Emmie Baker, 4.02 GPA.

The Academic Excellence ribbon is awarded to one cadet in each Leadership Education Training Level for the highest academic grades. Presenting the awards was EHS Career Tech Director and Principal Cami McClenny. Awardees for each LET level class are: LET IV, Senior Cadet Capt. Sam Ingram, 4.34 GPA; LET III, Sophomore Cadet Staff Sgt. Sarah Pregana, 4.20 GPA; and LET II, Sophomore Cadet Sgt. Elijah Garner, 4.25 GPA. Two cadets tied for LET I Class: Cadet Alani Marshall 4.25 GPA; and James Reeves 4.25 GPA.

The Academic Achievement Ribbon is awarded to cadets who have maintained a 3.0 GPA and received an A in JROTC during the school year. Prior to the ceremony 118 cadets were presented with academic achievement ribbons and wreaths and they were recognized at the ceremony.

The Department of the Army Superior Cadet Award is presented to one cadet in each Leadership Education Training level who qualifies in the top 10% of his or her class in JROTC and in the top 50% in overall academic standing. Griffin presented to Cadet Lt. Col. Sam Dippel, LET IV; Cadet Capt. Jacob Miranda, LET III; Cadet Staff Sgt. Thoma LET II; and, Cadet Cpl. Cammi Tillery, LET I.

The Senior Army Instructor leadership award is presented to cadets whose performance has exceeded that expected of a cadet in his or her grade and experience. Honored at the ceremony were Cadet Capt. Alanna Jury, LET IV; Cadet Staff Sgt. Brendan Walker, LET IV; Cadet Sgt. First Class Trevian Verser, LET III; Cadet 1st Sgt. John Operario, LET III; and Cadet Cpl. Parker Dishman, LET II.

The Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Award is presented to a cadet who has won an NCO of the Month board and at the end of the school year competed again against all other NCOs of the Month winners to earn this award. Holmes presented the award to Cadet Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Sun.

The Cadet of the Year Award is presented to a cadet who has won a Cadet of the Month board and then at the end of the school year competed against all other cadet of the month winners to earn this award. Price presented the award to Cadet Pfc. Ralph Ongcangco.

The Joshua Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship was established in 2020 to honor the legacy of the late Joshua Kaleb Watson, a former cadet and rifle team captain in the Wildcat Battalion. This scholarship recognizes excellence in high school JROTC cadets and promotes higher education for a student who excels in leadership, and academics. This is a one-time $1,000 scholarship to apply towards educational expenses at the discretion of the recipient. In addition, the recipient will have his/her name engraved on a commemorative plaque. The Wingmen Motorcycle Club is credited for support and fundraising efforts for this scholarship. Ben and Sheila Watson presented the scholarship to Cadet Maj. Emmie Baker.

Cadet Capt. Sam Ingram’s outstanding performance as a JROTC cadet, his meritorious record in academic studies and his leadership resulted in appointments to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. On behalf of Congressman Barry Moore, Alex Reynolds presented a certificate recognizing Ingram’s accomplishments and acceptance of his appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.

An Auburn University ROTC Scholarship was presented to Cadet Capt. Jacob Upchurch and a University of Alabama ROTC Scholarship was awarded to Cadet Capt. Alanna Jury.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Award is presented to a graduating cadet in the upper 25% of the cadets in JROTC and academic subjects. Betty Ann Stinson, the John Coffee NSDAR Chapter National Defense Co-Chair, presented the award to Cadet Maj. Kelly Matlalcuatzi.

The American Legion Awards are awarded to outstanding cadets for general military and scholastic excellence. The General Military Excellence Award is presented to a cadet in the top 25% of his or her class in academic and JROTC subjects and who has demonstrated exceptional qualities in military leadership, discipline, character, and citizenship. The Scholastic Excellence Award is presented to a cadet in the top 10% of his or her class in academic subjects, in the top 25% of JROTC and who has demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership.

Presenting the American Legion Awards were Dwain Hartwick and Skip Bearman, American Legion Cook Clements Post 73. The recipient for Military Excellence Award was Cadet Maj. Emmie Baker. The recipient for the Scholastic Excellence Award was Cadet Capt. Kael Wise

The Military Order of The World Wars Award is presented to a cadet in good standing in all military aspects and scholastic grades. The cadet must have indicated by military and scholastic grades, extracurricular activities, and individual endeavor a desire to serve their country. Cadet Capt. Aurielle Harvey won this award.

The Sojourners Award is presented to a cadet in the second or third year of JROTC, in the top 25% of their academic class who has demonstrated the ideals of Americanism and must have demonstrated a potential for outstanding leadership. The Sojourners Award was presented to Cadet Sgt. First Class Amelia Ruhle.

The Scottish Rite Award is presented to the cadet who has demonstrated scholastic excellence and Americanism. The cadet must be in the third year of a four-year JROTC program, and must be in the top 25% of his or her academic class. Retired Lt. Col. Sean Sawyer presented the award to Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bruce.

The Noncommissioned Officers Association award is presented to an outstanding cadet NCO in the JROTC program who has consistently exhibited the best military bearing, personal appearance, deportment, and leadership ability during the school year. This year’s recipient is Cadet Command Sgt. Maj. Nadja Chambers

The Association of the United States Army Most Outstanding Cadet Award is presented to a senior cadet who is in the top 25% of their academic class and in the top 10% in JROTC. The recipient must have demonstrated outstanding qualities of leadership, discipline, courtesy, and have been active in school. Presenting the award was retired Command Sgt. Maj. Otis Smith of the Fort Novosel Chapter. Recipient of the award was Cadet 2nd Lt. Brock Cowart.

The Military Officers Association of America Award is presented y to the most outstanding cadet in their next-to-last year of JROTC who has demonstrated exceptional potential for military leadership, is in good academic standing and demonstrates a high degree of loyalty to the unit, school and country. Presenting the award to Cadet 2nd Lt. Austin Walker was MOAA Chapter President retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ron Kaita.

The Warrant Officer Association Award is presented to a cadet in each Leadership Education and Training Level for leadership and academic excellence. They must be in the top 50% of their academic class, be dependable, of sound character, and have exhibited leadership excellence while going above and beyond in their duties and responsibilities. Presenting the awards from the Above the Best Silver Chapter was retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sam Baker. Receiving the awards were LET I, Copper Award, Gabriela Colby, LET II, Bronze Award, John Belcher; LET III, Silver Award, Kendall Androlevich; and, LET IV, Gold Award, Jacob Upchurch.

The United States Army Warrant Officer Association’s Above the Best Silver Chapter Scholarship program recognizes a JROTC Cadet’s leadership abilities, community involvement, and academic achievements. Presenting the scholarship from the chapter was retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ron Kaita. The recipient of the $1,500 Above the Best Silver Chapter’s Scholarship is Cadet Capt. Alanna Jury. The recipient of the $1,000 Above the Best Silver Chapter’s Scholarship is Cadet Capt. Sam Ingram.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Award recognizes demonstrated leadership ability in a cadet enrolled in a JROTC Program. The cadet must have maintained a B or better GPA, be active in school programs and the community, have held a leadership position and have a positive attitude toward JROTC. Dwain Hartwick and Skip Bearman, from Enterprise Chapter 2216, presented the award to Cadet Jacob Tillery.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Medal is presented to a cadet in the top 25% of their academic class and who has demonstrated military leadership potential, scholastic excellence, community and school support. Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Schmidbauer, Commander, Post 6683 in Enterprise, presented the award to Cadet Capt. Carson Brillhart.

The American Veterans Award is awarded to a cadet who demonstrates a positive attitude toward JROTC, demonstrates outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character and citizenship. Presenting the award was Travis Parker, AMVETS Post 7 Vice Commander. Receiving the award was Cadet 2nd Lt. Elijah Howell.

The Reserve Organization of America Medal is presented to a cadet who is dedicated to the school and Corps of Cadets, and has demonstrated citizenship, knowledge of civic responsibilities, military orientation, self-discipline, a sound work ethic, and a fundamental understanding of JROTC. The award was presented to Cadet 1st Lt. Logan Gome.

The Order of Daedalians is a fraternity of commissioned military pilots from all military services. It is named after the legendary figure, Daedalus, and was organized by World War I commissioned military pilots who sought to perpetuate the spirit of patriotism, love of country, and those high ideals of self-sacrifice. The award is presented to the cadet who has demonstrated patriotism, love of country, and service to the nation. The cadet must rank in the upper 10% of the JROTC class and rank in the upper 20% in high school classes. Presenting the Medal was retired Air Force Lt. Col. Rich Kianka, a member of the Daedalian Silver Wings Chapter. The medal was presented to Cadet Capt. Sam Ingram.

The Knights of Columbus’s Patriotic Service Award promotes the ideals and importance of faith in God and love of country. This award recognizes outstanding and distinctive contributions in support of the church, school, community and the JROTC program. Presenting the award was Steve Koach, representing the Knights of Columbus, Enterprise Assembly 3302. Receiving the award was Cadet 1st Sgt. Andrew Saxby.

Coffee County Veterans is a volunteer organization that presented an award recognizing a cadet for outstanding leadership skills and service. Travis Parker presented the award to Cadet Xavier M. Wiggins.

The Military Support Group is an organization comprised of veterans from all services who recognizes a cadet who has demonstrated selfless service and a commitment to excellence in all they do. The award was presented to Cadet Joshua A. Foor by Travis Parker on behalf of Dr. John Granger.

The Team Commander and Team Leader Award is presented to cadets for their outstanding contribution and support to the competition teams in which they participate during the school year and for demonstrating outstanding leadership. Receiving the awards were the Belles of the Blue Knights Drill Team Commander Cadet Capt. Analysia Sapata; Belles of the Blue Knights Color Guard Commander Cadet Capt. Grace Southerland; Blue Knights Drill Team Commander Cadet Capt. Jacob Upchurch; Blue Knights Color Guard Commander Cadet Capt. Carson Brillhart; Physical Training Team Commander Cadet Capt. Jacob Tillery; Rifle Team Commander Cadet Capt. Alanna Jury; and, Leadership and Academic Teams Leader Cadet Maj. Kelly Matlalcuatzi.

Varsity letters were awarded for dedication, participation, sportsmanship, and a competitive spirit exhibited during the school year. P.T. Team members receiving varsity letters were Gabriel Eshelman, Megan Irvine, Kaemon Smith, and Brock Tillery. Drill Team members receiving varsity letters were Isaac Clark, Kennedy Curry, Adrianna Fratelli, Ryley Garcia, Christopher Jones, Jennica Kelley, Jackson Marsh, Randall Melton, Danielle Park, Jade Ramatowski, Chloe Roth, James Saxaby, Joehan Vazquez, and Brooklyn Wilson. Rifle Team members receiving varsity letters were Tyler Barber, Deyrean Cooper, Amy Familia, Morgan Gerebics, Alani Marshall, Ethan McPeake, Sarah Pregana, and Andrew Watters.