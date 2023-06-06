An Enterprise High School teacher has won a prestigious Advisor of the Year award for SkillsUSA’s Region 2 for his participation in SkillsUSA and career and technical education.

Steve Icenogle has been the Automotive Service Technology Instructor at Enterprise High School for 19 years. There, he teaches four levels of automotive service courses, including dual enrollment for Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

Icenogle oversees the certification process for his students through Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and develops relationships with employers in the community for job placement of his graduates.

A teacher for 23 years, Icenogle previously taught Automotive Service Technology at Houston County Career and Technical Center in Ashford. He decided to pursue a career in education following a positive experience as a student with his own high school mentor and instructor. That experience made him want to use his knowledge of mechanical repair to help others, and he eventually earned master’s level alternative professional certification through Athens State University in 2006.

Icenogle’s program has received numerous awards in skill and leadership competitions at the local, district, state and national levels. In 2021, he was awarded Teacher of the Year for Enterprise High School and Secondary Teacher of the Year for Enterprise City Schools.

In 2022, he was awarded the Alabama Innovator Award by Alabama Works and was named the VFW local and district Teacher of the Year. This year the SkillsUSA chapter earned a Gold level Chapter of Distinction in the Chapter Excellence Program. In his free time, Icenogle volunteers at the local Autism Clinic, using his skills to help improve their facilities. He enjoys playing guitar and loves traveling with his family.

“Steve is a SkillsUSA champion with a true passion for helping students develop their talents and leadership,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “He supports quality programming for students built around the SkillsUSA Framework, which prepares them for further education or joining America’s skilled workforce,” she added.

SkillsUSA created the Advisor of the Year award to recognize dedicated career and technical education instructors who serve as SkillsUSA advisors. Each state selects a winner, and then a regional winner is selected. The top five regional finalists will be interviewed for SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year on June 20 and the national winner will be announced that night at the Opening Session of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. Region 2 includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SkillsUSA is America’s proud champion of the skilled trades. It’s a student-led partnership of education and industry that’s building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one. Representing nearly 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA’s mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into classroom curriculum. Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills — teamwork, communication, professionalism and more — that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D Animation to Welding. The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served over 14 million difference-making members since 1965. For more, visit www.skillsusa.org.