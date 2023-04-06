MONTGOMERY — Gov. Ivey has awarded $276,803 in grant funds to help the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences purchase equipment and supplies to increase its capacity to assist with criminal investigations statewide.

The department is the sole provider of forensic testing services to over 450 law enforcement agencies throughout the state. It is using the grant funds to purchase four evidence drying cabinets, a comparison microscope and other equipment related to opioid investigations and crimes involving guns.

Department officials say that the new equipment will allow it to provide faster service to law enforcement agencies across Alabama. Toxicology submissions related to opioids and related synthetic drugs continue to increase, the department says, and cases cannot proceed through the criminal justice system until an accurate forensic analysis is conducted to confirm or refute the presence of any controlled substance.

“Opioid misuse has reached an epidemic level in Alabama, and our law enforcement agencies depend on the timely analysis of evidence in proceeding with criminal cases,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award this grant to assist the Department of Forensic Sciences in its efforts to prepare timely results for so many law enforcement agencies in our state.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in her efforts to improve the quality and timeliness of services provided by statewide law enforcement agencies like the Department of Forensic Sciences,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.