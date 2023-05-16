Marion Military Institute congratulates Juan Vazquez-Cruz, of Enterprise, for earning an associate degree and becoming an Army officer on May 13.

A graduate of Enterprise High School, who completed MMI’s Early Commissioning Program, Vazquez-Cruz was one of 69 cadets participating in the college’s Commencement Ceremony.

Later that afternoon, Vazquez-Cruz also commissioned as a U.S. Army second lieutenant in a separate ROTC ceremony.

Educating leaders since 1842, and a proud member of the Alabama Community College System, MMI enrolls a diverse population of both civilian and military-track students in an immersive leadership environment.