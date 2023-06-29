The Level Plains Police Department leadership met with Gov. Kay Ivey last week to thank her in person for the $20,000 grant funds that will enable the department to upgrade their equipment and purchase dash camera systems for the patrol cars.

Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers, Capt. J. Williams and Sgt. Mikki Welch traveled to the state capitol to thank Ivey for the funds received in from her office in May of this year made possible by a U.S. Department of Justice grant administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Summers said the visit was the result of a thank you letter he wrote the governor in which he said that he was “humbled and appreciative” of the city’s selection for the grant and that he would like the opportunity to thank her in person.

Level Plains was the only city in Dale County and one of only three in the state to receive the grant.

Ivey awarded a total of nearly $68,000 to provide upgrades to police departments in Level Plains, Headland and Taylor.

The grants, administered by ADECA, came from more than $750,000 allocated by the U.S. Department of Justice for law enforcement equipment.

“I was pleased to visit today with Chief Summers, Capt. Williams and Sgt. Welch of the Level Plains Police Department in Dale County to discuss equipment upgrades made possible by a U.S. Department of Justice grant administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs,” said Ivey. “These funds will enable the Level Plains Police Department to obtain new vehicle dash cameras to help document traffic stops

“I salute the dedication of Chief Summers and his department to protecting the public along the busy U.S. 84 corridor of southeast Alabama,” she added.

“It is a blessing to have lived in this great state my entire life and to know from the very top official in this state, that they care about the police in this state,” Summers said. "We are only on this earth for a short time and I want to make a positive impact on it and leave it better than I found it."