To help address hunger in our community, and in celebration of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, Medical Center Enterprise has donated the peanut butter to Coffee County Family Services.

All of that peanut butter was donated by Medical Center Enterprise employees during the recent Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive.

According to Joey Hester, MCE CEO, a large percentage of residents in the Coffee County area struggle to put food on the table. The Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive was launched to help support individuals who are facing food insecurity, which is a social determinant of health.

“Food insecurity has a significant impact on a person’s overall health and well-being,” said Hester. “Through our Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, we are working to help fight hunger in our community. Our generous employees really stepped up to be sure we could stock the shelves and exceeded our donation goals.”

Peanut butter is one of the most requested items for food banks because it is highly nutritious and has a long shelf life. Unfortunately, many food banks in America report it is also one of the least donated food items.

Judy Crowley, executive director of Coffee County Family Services Center said, “We are grateful to our friends at Medical Center Enterprise for donating the large jars of peanut butter for our families. Most of our families rely on free and reduced priced lunch from school to help keep their children fed so this week has been particularly tough for those families with children being out of school. This generous donation will go a long way to keep our kids happy and healthy during spring break.”

