McIlwain honored for more than 50 years of public service in Coffee County

Marvin McIlwain was honored Monday by the Coffee County Commission for more than 50 years of public service in multiple capacities to the citizens of Coffee County.

"It’s been quite a ride,” a visibly emotional McIlwain said to the standing ovation given to him by the commission meeting room filled with E911 personnel from throughout Southeast Alabama and state headquarters. “There is not a greater honor than to be honored by your peers.”

“Few citizens have contributed as much to their community as Marvin has,” said Coffee County E911 Director and Board Chairman Dean Smith. “Marvin’s history goes all the way back to the early 1970s when he served as a volunteer with the Elba Fire Department and Elba Rescue Squad.

“Marvin also was elected and served as County Coroner for the Elba Division for 24 years,” Blair said. “Marvin served as a reserve deputy for many years under the late Sheriffs Neil Grantham and Brice Paul.

“Before he became the coordinator for Coffee County E911, he was employed with Coffee County Environmental Services as the enforcement officer,” Blair said. McIlwain also served a stint as editor of the Elba Clipper newspaper.

McIlwain served most recently as the E911 Coordinator in Coffee County for 19 years. “I have watched Marvin serve this county ever since I was a child, a kid in school. I watched him dedicate his life to public service for well over 50 years," Blair said.

Calling McIlwain “a unique individual,” Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith presented the honoree with a resolution recognizing his “decades of outstanding public service.”

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown described McIlwain as “an honorary emergency manager.”

“During emergencies he is in our office at all times,” Brown said. “There is no one here that cares more about our citizens, our first responders, and our dispatchers than this man. He’s the first one to have our backs. He’s always been there for us and we’re going to miss him.”

“The Southeast Alabama E911 group is what you see sitting there,” McIlwain said pointing to the roomful of E911 personnel from throughout the Wiregrass area. “We stick together,” he said. “We’ve been a model throughout the state of Alabama."

McIlwain said that he always assumed that his retirement would be on the same day as his funeral but that that at the age of 80, his daughters had encouraged him to retire. "This is so bittersweet," he said.

“This is the best job I ever had,” McIlwain said. “I waited until I got to be an old man to get the best job I ever had.”