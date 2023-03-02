The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Enterprise way at the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Half Pint 0.5K at noon on Saturday, March 18, on East College Street. This annual event will celebrate its 30th Anniversary, honoring its only parade participant – the Grand Marshal.

The chamber’s selection committee is honored to name Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry, the Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, as the 2023 Grand Marshal. McCurry, known as “Mac” by friends and family, is a graduate of the University of Idaho, holds a Master of Arts in national strategic policy from the U.S. Naval War College, and a Master of Science in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is a certified joint and maritime operational planner and has served in units at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; as well as Washington, DC, and overseas assignments that include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Germany, Turkey, and South Korea.

McCurry has served each of these assignments with distinction and honor, while maintaining pride in his Irish heritage, which made him a natural selection for the Grand Marshal. McCurry also has a strong connection to the city of Enterprise, where he met his wife, Sadie, over 30 years ago. “Mac would be a great Grand Marshal due to his service to our country and as someone who would represent the soldiers and families of our neighbors at Fort Rucker,” according to Tammy Doerer, Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations.

“We are incredibly excited that Gen. McCurry will be this year’s Grand Marshal. Enterprise is very passionate about its support for service members and their families, and the vital role that Fort Rucker plays in our community. This event, along with many others, is a great way to bring our families together to celebrate diversity, culture, and unity,” Erin Grantham, the executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce added.

The parade will begin at the Coffee County Courthouse on South Edwards Street, go down East College Street, around the Boll Weevil Monument and back. The parade is free and open to the public. This will be followed by the Half Pint 0.5K “race for the rest of us” at 12:30 p.m., followed by the “Shamrockin’ After Party” at 1 p.m., at participating merchants.

Same-day registration for the Half Pint 0.5K will be available for $30 per person, beginning at 10 a.m. near the Coffee County Courthouse. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite festive Irish flare and join in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at this family-friendly event on Saturday, March 18, in downtown Enterprise. Downtown streets will be closed to through traffic during the event, but there will be parking available around the event area. Details about both events can be found on the chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com or by calling the Enterprise Chamber at (334) 347-0581.