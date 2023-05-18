FORT NOVOSEL — Nine soldiers with a combined 194 years of service retired at the Fort Novosel Quarterly Retirement Ceremony May 11 in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.

Col. Robert J. Holcombe, Fort Novosel garrison commander, officiated and spoke at the ceremony, assisted by Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher T. Doss, garrison command sergeant major.

The following are short write-ups on each retiree.

LT. COL. SHANNON

R. BEALLBeall, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center deputy director for G3, entered military service in the Marine Corps in 1999. He graduated Naval flight training in 2002. After a short break in service, he joined the Army National Guard as an Army aviator.

He said the highlight of his career was working with so many exceptional Marines, Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians over the past quarter century – many he now has the privilege of calling his lifelong friends.

He and his spouse, Leigh, have two children. They plan to reside in Enterprise.

MAJ. MICHAEL T. ISHIDA Ishida, Air Traffic Services Command brigade operations officer, entered military service in 2003 as an Aviation officer. He served multiple combat tours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

He said the highlight of his career was serving as the company commander of D Co., 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell, Ky.

He and his spouse, Kelli, have two children and two Cocker Spaniels. They plan to reside in Dothan.

CW4 MILAM T. JEANSJeans, A Co., 1-145th Avn. Regt. Aviation Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education Course instructor, entered military service in 1998 as an OH-58 Kiowa armament and avionics mechanic. In 2000, he entered warrant officer flight training. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom.

He said the highlights of his career were being an instructor and mentor at Fort Novosel, and an adviser-trainer to the Afghan Special Missions Wing.

He and his spouse, Gwen, have four children. They plan to reside in Enterprise.

CW3 AARON J. HAGGARDHaggard, Flatiron U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment maintenance test pilot, entered military service in 2000 as a helicopter repairer. He became a warrant officer in 2010. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom Sentinel and Resolute Support.

He said the highlights of his career were meeting the love of his life, seeing the world and working alongside so many great Soldiers throughout his career.

He and his spouse, Beverly, have three children. They plan to reside in Enterprise.

CW3 RICHARD E. LEWIS IIILewis, D Co., 1-14th Avn. Regt. standardization instructor pilot, entered military service in 2003 in the Marine Corps as an aviation ordnance technician. In 2007, he transitioned into the Army as an AH-64 Apache armament, avionics and electrical technician. In 2009, he was selected for warrant officer flight training. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

He said the highlight of his career was being a U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence standardization instructor pilot instructing the next generation of instructor pilots at Fort Novosel.

He and his spouse, Lisa, have one child. They plan to reside in Enterprise.

CW3 BRANDON R. PINEROPinero, Aviation Enablers-Requirements Determination Directorate aviation logistics capabilities and requirements manager, entered military service in 2003 as an OH-58 Kiowa Warrior mechanic. In 2012, he was selected for warrant officer training. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

He said the highlight of his career was being a combined joint task force production control officer in Iraq.

He and his spouse, Elyse, have two children. They plan to reside in Orlando, Fla.

SGT. 1ST CLASS DENVER O. DORANDoran, ATSCOM air traffic control maintenance evaluator, entered military service in 2000 as an air traffic control maintainer. He served a combat tour in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

He said the highlight of his career was marrying his beautiful wife, Melanie, and having four wonderful children. They plan to reside in Dothan.

SGT. 1ST CLASS CATINA

R. BUCKALEWBuckalew, 3-315th Engineer Regt. human resources sergeant, entered military service in 2003 as a human resources specialist. She served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

She said the highlight of her career was having her wonderful, dedicated husband, Anthony, by her side supporting her every step of the way. They plan to reside in Enterprise.

SGT. 1ST CLASS DARRELL L. DAVIS JR.Davis, 1-13th Avn. Regt. Air Traffic Control Operator Course instructor, entered military service in 2003 as an air traffic control specialist. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

He said the highlight of his career was watching his eldest son graduate from high school. He plans to reside in Ozark.