When the Home of Army Aviation was renamed Fort Novosel in a ceremony at Veterans Park on post Monday, the name was already familiar to many Enterprise residents.

The late Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel Sr. and his family lived in Enterprise in the late 1970s, according to his youngest son John, the self-described baby of the family who is an Enterprise High School Class of 1981 graduate.

John Novosel, now living in Auburn, was in the Wiregrass with his two sisters Jeanee Vinyard and Patty Clevinger for the renaming of the Home of Army Aviation in honor of his father. Enterprise was home to their father, the siblings agreed. “Enterprise was his first home and Fort Walton, Florida, and Eglin Air Force Base was his second home,” said Vineyard.

“Redesignating the Home of Army Aviation as Fort Novosel is a historic moment for not only soldiers and their families, but for the city of Enterprise, the Wiregrass community, and the nation,” said Enterprise Mayor William Cooper after the ceremony. “CW4 Novosel displayed extraordinary heroism and serves as an inspiration to us all.

“Because he is a former citizen of Enterprise, it gives us great pride to know that he and his family are being honored in this way,” Cooper said.

Novosel, a U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and retired Chief Warrant Officer, died April 2, 2006, in Washington, D.C. at Walter Reed Army Medical Center following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 83.

A memorial service was later held at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum on post. The museum is where the Congressional Medal of Honor that Novosel was awarded is now on display after being gifted to the museum by the Novosel family during the re-designation ceremony Monday.

Novosel’s service to his country spanned three wars—World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He was born in Etna, Pennsylvania, the son of Croatian immigrants, and grew up fluently speaking both his parents’ tongue and English.

At the age of 19, Novosel joined what was then the Army Air Corps 10 months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, and by 1945, and was a captain flying B-29 bombers in the World War II.

Novosel left the military for a brief time after the war was over and settled in Fort Walton Beach to raise his family. Novosel joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves and went back on active duty during the Korean War. He left the service again in 1953 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve in 1955.

In 1963, Novosel was working as a commercial airline pilot when he returned to active military duty at the age of 42. Told that the Air Force did not have space for any more officers in the upper ranks, Novosel chose to give up his rank to join the Army and fly helicopters as a chief warrant officer with the elite Special Forces Aviation Section.

Novosel served his first tour in Vietnam flying medevac helicopters — Dustoff — with the 283rd Medical Detachment. His second tour in Vietnam was with the 82nd Medical Detachment. Novosel flew 2,543 missions and extracted 5,589 wounded personnel.

On the morning of Oct. 2, 1969, Novosel set out to evacuate a group of South Vietnamese soldiers who were surrounded by the enemy near the Cambodian border. The soldiers’ radio communication was lost and their ammunition expended. Without air cover or fire support, Novosel flew at low altitudes while under continuous enemy fire. He completed 15 hazardous extractions and was wounded in a barrage of enemy fire, but when it was over, he had rescued 29 men.

In 1971, then-President Richard Nixon awarded the nation’s highest award for valor in combat, the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor. Novosel received the Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Purple Heart Medal. He was inducted into the Army Aviation Hall of Fame in 1975.

When Novosel retired as the senior warrant officer with the Warrant Officer Candidate Program in 1985, he had been a military aviator for 42 years and was the last WW II military aviator in the U.S. to remain on active flying duty. Novosel accumulated 12,400 military flying hours, including 2,038 in combat during his career.

While residing in Enterprise, Novosel remained active in the military community during his retirement. He frequently was invited as the honored guest for military lectures and ceremonies spanning the entire country to share his unique insights, even until the final weeks before he died. His book, “Dustoff—The Memoir of an Army Aviator,” was published in 1999.