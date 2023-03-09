Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson shared things she has learned since becoming a probate judge at the Enterprise Rotary Club meeting Tuesday.

Thompson was keynote speaker at the club’s meeting, held at the Enterprise Country Club, and she shared tips about scenarios that she has experienced first-hand in the three years she has served as probate judge.

The Coffee County native was appointed as Special Probate Judge for Coffee County in November 2019. On March 1, 2020, she was officially appointed as Coffee County Probate Judge by Gov. Kay Ivey and has been serving in that positon since.

Prior to her judicial appointment, Thompson served in private practice in Coffee County and served as counsel for the Coffee County Department of Human Resources for nearly 18 years. She also practiced law in the areas of domestic relations, circuit civil, district civil, small claims, criminal, probate, real estate and social security. She also served as the city prosecutor of Enterprise.

Thompson graduated from the University of Alabama in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration. She graduated from Samford University Cumberland School of Law in May 1992 with a juris doctor degree and went into law practice with her father, Warren Rowe, at Rowe and Thompson in Enterprise.

Other pre-planning tips Thompson shared included the importance of having a durable power of attorney so that the named-person can have permission to act for you in medical and financial situations, having an alternate estate executor who can serve in the event the primary executor is unable, and ensure that all involved know where your will is and how to get to it.

Thompson has served on the legislative committee of the Alabama Probate Judges’ Association for the past three years.

“I am so thankful I am on that committee because it has provided an opportunity to really know what is going on in the state,” she said about the committee and its diversified membership of “small and large counties, males and females, and Democrats and Republicans who come together in Zoom meetings weekly to talk about issues in our respective counties and the state.”

Thompson said that an issue that she hopes to see passed in this legislative session is a $50 pay increase for poll workers.

Other bills of interested introduced this legislative session that began March 7, she said, include a bill to require all election ballots to be in a paper format and a bill to ensure that voting machines are not allowed to be connected to the Internet.

Thompson said a bill that strengthens the requirements to become a notary, to include participating in an online class, is introduced. “Right now you can fill out the form, pay the bond and you become a notary,” she said. “That’s ridiculous because it’s a pretty serious matter for you to witness a person’s signature on an official document.”

The next national, state, and county primary elections are set for March 5, 2024. Any runoff elections will be April 2, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024. Thompson asked any persons interested in serving as poll workers to contact the probate offices in either the Enterprise or Elba courthouses.