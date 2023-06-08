WASHINGTON — The Force Management Hall of Fame welcomed its 19th member as John J. Twohig, a retired colonel and Army civilian, was inducted during a ceremony at the Pentagon June 1.

His induction comes after 48 years of service, more than 25 of which he led U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s Force Design Directorate.

“We are in the Hall of Heroes, which I think is very appropriate because John has been a hero to so many,” said Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, director of Force Development, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Programs. “I know I speak for all Army senior leaders in expressing our sincere gratitude to John for his incredible contributions toward building the most capable, resilient and ready Army for our nation.”

The Army established a Force Management Hall of Fame in 2005 to publicly recognize the contributions of outstanding Army force managers, uniformed and civilian. Those selected made significant and lasting contributions to the force management community which designs the structure of the service.

Following his first 22 years of service, many as an artillery officer, Twohig led the FDD at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, during his remaining eight years of active-duty service.

“The opportunity to stabilize the family and be a part of preparing the Army to face current and future threats was too good to pass up,” he said during his induction speech.

Upon retirement, he transitioned to an Army civilian role continuing in the position of FDD director.

His team developed hundreds of operational force design and structural solutions to help the Army meet the demands of contemporary and future warfare. He was personally involved in every major operating force transformation of this century, including the current multi-domain capable Army 2030 force structure.

“Our work is extremely important,” Schmidt said. “What we do day in, and day out is about our soldiers, to ensure they are organized and equipped to accomplish their mission and come home safely. John, you have done this. You have done this year after year and decade after decade. So, thank you for all you have done and for leading the way.”

Twohig was a leader in the design of the Stryker Brigade Combat Team, conversion of the entire Army to the modular force, and led an Army-wide grade rebalance to allow for proper end-strength adjustments. He retired from service in 2022.

His plaque will be on display at the Pentagon near the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Programs’ offices.

“It is a great and unexpected honor to be inducted into the Force Management Hall of Fame,” he said. “I want to acknowledge that I would not be here today without the support and collaboration from the entire force management community. They were always focused on the challenges we faced, always focused on being part of the solution.”