Coffee County Administrator Rod Morgan was named the 2023 County Administrator of the Year by the Association of County Administrators of Alabama in recognition of his service to the profession. Morgan was selected by a committee of his peers from around the state to receive the ACAA’s highest honor at its annual conference in May.

“Rod is often consulted by other county administrators in the state because of his extensive knowledge of the profession, and he always makes himself available to lend a hand,” said Sonny Brasfield, the Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. “Coffee County, along with Alabama’s 66 other counties and the ACAA, has benefitted extensively from his decision to devote his extensive and well-established administrative and legal skill set to county government.”

Morgan is a certified county administrator who has served as an administrator in Coffee County since 2011 and as the county's attorney since 2015. He is a valuable leader within the Coffee County Commission, having served as a member of ACAA leadership from 2019 until the conclusion of his presidency of the organization in 2022. Morgan has subsequently served on ACAA's Board of Directors since 2017, and he also served as ACAA's affiliate representative on the ACCA Board of Directors from 2021-2022.

“County administrators serve a critical role in managing their county's day-to-day operations and communications,” said ACAA President John Bullard, who serves as Cullman County Administrator. “Rod's work ethic and dedicated service represent the best qualities of public service and set an example of leadership to administrators all across the state.”

The Association of County Administrators of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with one voice. The organization promotes the professionalism, efficiency, improvement and unity of county government and its services in Alabama.