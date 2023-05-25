Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JACKSONVILLE — Suneet Sharma of Enterprise has been named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2023 semester.

To be named to the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.

Founded in 1883 as a state teachers' college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level.