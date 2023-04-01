The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) will sponsor a Homeless Connect event in Dothan Saturday, April 15. The event will take place from 7 until 10 a.m. in the back parking lot at the Alfred Saliba Family Service Center’s Mixson Business Center, located at 545 West Main St., in Dothan. A meal and much-needed supplies will be delivered to homeless areas, camps and individuals.

Supplies needed include:

Food items, such as pop-top/quick eat non-perishable food items and bottled water, to include Vienna sausages, Beanie Weenies, Ramen noodles, fruit cups, granola bars, ravioli, tuna, crackers, small bag of chips, small bags of crackers, Spam/potted meat, canned soup, SpaghettiOs, cookie packs, apple sauce, small bags of nuts, beef jerky, boxed raisins, fruit snacks, trail mix, and small canned pop top veggies.

Toiletry items, such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shave cream, body lotion, bath soap, shower gel, combs, toilet paper, and feminine pads;

Baby items, such as diapers and wipes;

Only Summer Specific Clothing Items in sizes adult male, adult female, child male and female: shorts, shoes and sandals only;

Living items, such as new socks, new underwear, hat/cap, bandana, sunglasses, umbrellas, rain coats, purses, wallets, blankets, sheets, tents, bikes, air mattresses/cots, camp chairs, Colman stoves, mini propane tanks, large propane tanks, flash lights, belts, back packs, bug spray, batteries, sunscreen and can openers.

Drop off locations for supplies are at the Ark, the Harbor, and Love in Action. Be sure to tell them donations are for the Homeless Connect event. The Ark at 475 West Main in Dothan can be contacted at (334) 794-7223. The Harbor at 320 North Foster in Dothan can be contacted at (334) 790-4031. Love in Action at 279 West Main Suite 2 in Dothan can be contacted at (334) 494-4995.

Monetary donations can be sent to: SEACH, 545 West Main Street, Suite 100, Dothan, Ala. 36301

Volunteers are needed from 7 until 8:30 a.m. on April 15 to help sort and pack the food and supplies for the homeless. Volunteers are also needed from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to deliver the food and supplies to homeless areas, camps and people. To volunteer, go to the Covan trailer in the back parking lot at the Mixson Business Center, located at 545 West Main Street in Dothan.

For additional info, dial 2-1-1.