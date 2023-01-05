Weimer selected as 17th Sergeant Major of the Army

WASHINGTON — Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville announced in December that Command Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Weimer will serve as the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army.

The announcement came during closing comments at the Army Profession Forum held in Alexandria, Va., Dec. 7 and 8, 2022.

“We have the greatest Army in the world because we have the greatest NCO Corps,” Gen. McConville said. “I’m proud to select Command Sgt. Maj. Weimer to lead that Corps.”

“When I joined the Army in 1993, I never would have thought I’d make it this far,” Weimer said. “It’s an absolute honor to be selected as the next Sergeant Major of the Army, and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our incredible Soldiers and their families.”

Weimer will assume responsibility from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston in August 2023. Until then, Weimer will continue to serve as the senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

“Right now, I want to make sure that the Soldiers and families at USASOC have what they need to take care of their people and sustain readiness,” he said. “I’m not looking ahead, just focusing on the task at hand.”

Grinston has previously said he plans on retiring at the end of the year.

Weimer joined the Army in 1993 and successfully completed Special Forces Assessment and Selection in 1994. He completed the Special Forces Weapons Sergeant Course and earned his Green Beret in 1996 and has served more than 20 years within Army Special Operations.

Weimer is a graduate of Norwich University, where he earned a B.S. in strategic studies and defense analysis.