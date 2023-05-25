Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Some of us are old enough to remember when Quincy, M.E. aired on television during prime time in the 1970’s. The show’s plots centered around Dr. Quincy, the Medical Examiner for Los Angeles County, who was called on to pronounce death, determine the cause of death, and in many cases perform autopsies.

Alabama does not have medical examiners, per se. Instead, each county has a coroner, who does not have to have medical training like a physician, but who is still called on to pronounce a death, determine the cause of death, and conduct an investigation if the cause of death is uncertain or suspicious.

Coroners in Alabama are also elected by the public to serve, whereas medical examiners, where they exist, are appointed by the local government. Arnold Woodham is the Coroner for Coffee County, and he spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club.

Woodham has served the Coffee County area for many years. He is retired from the Enterprise Fire Department after more than 27 years of service, he currently works as Operations Manager for the Enterprise Rescue Squad, and he serves as Chief of the New Brockton Fire Department.

Shortly after being sworn in as Coroner in January, Woodham appointed Mark Kelly as Chief Deputy Coroner and Patrick Alford as Deputy Coroner for the county. Both men have many years of service in the county and Woodham feels they are a perfect fit for the Coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office also physically relocated from the county courthouse basement to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Woodham believes that this location is a more suitable environment for those occasions when family members of the deceased may have to come into the office.

He also reported that Coffee County does have a morgue, which is located in the county courthouse basement. He hopes that in the near future, the county will be able to relocate the morgue as well. Relocating both facilities allows the coroner’s office and staff to operate in a more professional manner.

Woodham mentioned as an example that at times a family member has to come in to identify the deceased, and that it seems inappropriate for them to have to come to the basement of the courthouse, which houses many other items, to make this identification.

Woodham also said that his office is working on digitizing its files and setting up a system to track deaths in the county, building a website, and preparing a policies and procedures manual. He is also working on gaining accreditation for the office through the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. He noted that there are only about five such offices in the state. The Association’s website reports, “The accreditation process allows coroner and medical examiner offices to ensure they are conducting business practices and procedures in compliance with established standards.”

Woodham would like to become certified as a full-fledged death investigator. Presently, he is authorized to draw blood and fluids from the deceased to be sent into the state lab for toxicology analysis and, at any death scene, he is responsible for the body and anything on the body. If possible, he will determine cause of death, and he is committed to making sure that the deceased is treated with care and respect.

As an investigator, he also has to ensure that the cause of death is what others have told him it was – and if there is any question, he must follow through with an investigation into the death. He is allowed to subpoena medical records, and before a body can be cremated, he must give his approval. The coroner signs the death certificate, but if there are questions concerning the toxicology results, he will note “pending” as cause of death on the certificate.

The coroner is elected to office for a four-year term, and each coroner holds a $50,000 bond for his own protection. He is called to any death that occurs in Coffee County, except for someone in hospice care, in a nursing home, or in the hospital for more than 24 hours. In those situations, a physician determines cause of death and signs the death certificate.

The coroner and his deputies undergo regular training and work closely with local law enforcement. In fact, Woodham reported that in most cases when he arrives at a death scene, the law enforcement officers are already there. If there are no family members to take possession of the deceased, the remains are kept at the coroner’s office. These individuals are cremated and kept until some disposition can be made. Woodham urged family members to check on other family members to ensure their well-being.

Woodham said that he had not yet dealt with a death from Fentanyl, but as an EMT he had dealt with drug overdoses. He said that Fentanyl is present in the local area and that drug overdoses have become too common. Since January, he has responded to fifty reports of deaths, some from auto accidents or other accidents, some by natural causes, and some by suicide. Work-related deaths are reported to OSHA for investigation. Woodham spoke highly of his working relationship with local law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s office. Ultimately, he said, he and his deputies are committed to serving the community and helping residents through some of the most difficult times in their lives.

The Enterprise Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Enterprise Farmers’ Market. Lunch is served at 11:30, followed by a brief business meeting and a guest speaker. Guests are invited to visit.