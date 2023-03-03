How law officers can better interact with deaf drivers during traffic stops was information Amanda Spears brought to a Level Plains Police Department training session held at the city’s community center Tuesday evening.

The Spring Hill woman gave the education and awareness presentation to the law officers as part of a college sociology class she is taking towards earning her master’s degree from Walden University in Minnesota.

One of the class requirements was to take action towards a social change that a student is passionate about and to write a letter to a law maker who is in a position to help make that change, she said. Deaf in one ear since she was a junior in high school and with about 40 % hearing in the other, Spears said bridging the gap between the deaf community and law enforcement officers is her chosen topic.

Through a friend, Spears was introduced to Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers who is a self-described strong advocate for community policing and who welcomed the opportunity to provide awareness education for the department in this Dale County town. “We welcome any kind of community interaction we can get,” he said.

The 1990 American with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and guarantees them the same opportunities as everyone else, Spears said. “While it saddens me to see members of my community mistreated because of their lack of hearing, I feel the same towards the officers involved because often they lack the training on interacting with the deaf community.”

Spears said she uses American Sign Language as a communications tool but also lip reads. “I was raised to use my voice, not my hands,” she said.

She provided tips to the law officers on interacting effectively with a deaf person during a traffic stop. “Before speaking, get the person’s attention with a wave of the hand, face the person and don’t turn away while speaking because they may be communicating with you through lip reading,” she said. “Try to converse in a well-lit area but realize that if a light is being shined in their face, they will not be able to read your lips.

“Don’t assume a person can hear you well just because they are wearing a hearing aid,” she said. “Don’t assume that all deaf people can read lips.” Communicating through written notes on a tablet is what Spears suggested. “Use visual aids whenever possible, such as pointing to printed information on a citation or other document. If a deaf or hard of hearing person cannot understand you, write a note to ask them what communication aids or services are needed.

“Please understand that sign language is a language and people who use sign language as their primary communication need interpreters just like non-English speakers do. If a sign language interpreter is requested, ask which sign language the person uses. When using an interpreter, look and speak directly to the deaf or hard of hearing person and not at the interpreter,” Spears said. “Don’t ask a family member or companion to interpret for you because they might be emotionally compromised, take sides and give you a biased translation.

“It is important to know that all deaf or hard of hearing individuals are not the same and not all read lips or sign,” Spears said. “It is my goal to bring the deaf community together with law enforcement to provide a safe environment for not only others like me, but for the law enforcement officers as well.”