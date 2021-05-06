Erin English, RN - Medical Center Barbour

For Erin English, nursing is a family a air. Growing up, Erin’s mother regaled her with nursing stories, and by the 2nd grade, Erin knew what she wanted to do with her life.
“My mom has always been a huge influence in my nursing career.”
Erin is from Memphis, Tennessee, but after her father transferred to a new job in Eufaula, she made the move as well.
“I couldn’t stand being that far away from them.”
Like most in healthcare, the last year was a challenge for Erin.
“It’s been difficult to say the least.”
While the wound care clinic was shuttered to do COVID, Erin decided to work full-time in the ER.
Erin and her co-workers had to adapt to new procedures and practices to accommodate patients, and attempt to manage a new illness. Erin worked on helping COVID patients while still managing the regular patient load.
“It was scary but we managed to figure it out and work as a team.”
Erin isn’t resting on her laurels. She’s currently in school full-time to become a nurse practitioner so she can continue to grow the wound care center.
She loves seeing patients heal and the relief and joy they experience, especially when a previously painful and unmanageable wound is treated.
“I really get satisfaction out of seeing the weekly progression of the wound healing.”
Erin’s respectful fascination for the way the body works keeps her motivated and excited about her future.
“I want to do this forever.”
Erin hopes with her nurse practitioner license, she will be able to become a wound care provider.
She’s extremely grateful for the recognition she’s received.
“It’s surreal. I’ve never won anything before. Not even five dollars in the lottery.”
Of course, Erin doesn’t do it for the applause. She knows that the real reward is seeing her patients healthy and happy. She never grows tired of the work and knowing she played a part in helping others.