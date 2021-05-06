Erin English, RN - Medical Center Barbour

For Erin English, nursing is a family a­ air. Growing up, Erin’s mother regaled her with nursing stories, and by the 2nd grade, Erin knew what she wanted to do with her life.

“My mom has always been a huge influence in my nursing career.”

Erin is from Memphis, Tennessee, but after her father transferred to a new job in Eufaula, she made the move as well.

“I couldn’t stand being that far away from them.”

Like most in healthcare, the last year was a challenge for Erin.

“It’s been difficult to say the least.”

While the wound care clinic was shuttered to do COVID, Erin decided to work full-time in the ER.

Erin and her co-workers had to adapt to new procedures and practices to accommodate patients, and attempt to manage a new illness. Erin worked on helping COVID patients while still managing the regular patient load.

“It was scary but we managed to figure it out and work as a team.”

Erin isn’t resting on her laurels. She’s currently in school full-time to become a nurse practitioner so she can continue to grow the wound care center.