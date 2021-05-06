Sara Bradley, RN - Medical Center Barbour

Sara Bradley had already gone to school and graduated with a different degree when she felt God call her to be a nurse.

“I just knew that wasn’t the right thing. It was definitely God. I went back to nursing school and here I am.”

Although Sara started out as a nursing major, she changed her mind, unsure if she could handle the more graphic parts of the job.

“It’s not my favorite part of the job, but it is part of the job.”

Sara loves taking care of people and not only building relationships with the patients, but also their families.

The last year has been hard on Sara, but she credits the staff with helping her through it.

“We have an amazing staff. It’s been really incredible to see everyone come together.”

Like most nurses, Sara isn’t totally comfortable being singled out when she works with so many other great people.

“Everybody I work with works so hard, and we all work as team. It should be a group award for sure.”