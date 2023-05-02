ARITON- Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker was overwhelmed by community support that resulted in more than $70,000 to rebuild the Ariton school playground equipment destroyed in a summer storm here last year.

Baker was among those who gathered April 25 for a formal dedication of the new playground equipment installed at Ariton Elementary School funded by parents, students, community members, a grant from the Wiregrass RC&D Council and support of the Alabama state legislators.

“The Ariton School community saw a need and answered the call,” Baker said Monday. “We are so appreciative of community members, local churches, and local businesses investing in our students at Ariton School.

“We are especially thankful for the generosity of the Wiregrass RC&D and our local legislative delegation. It is so encouraging to know that communities will come together in a positive way to help our schools,” Baker said.

Ariton School Assistant Principal Hilary Ellis said Monday that the fundraising project began in the fall of 2021 after a downed tree damaged the playground equipment and the fundraising was spearheaded by Ariton High School Business Teacher Jen Sanders’ Event Planning class, the Purple Planners. “Our elementary school students are enjoying using the new equipment and are looking forward to many more years on the playground.”

“I really appreciate the leadership shown by Mrs. Hilary Ellis and Mrs. Jen Sanders,” said Baker. “Mrs. Ellis coordinated the effort and Mrs. Sanders’ Purple Planners served as the hands and feet to raise over $70,000 for the students of Ariton Elementary School.”

The project was also partially funded by a $10,000 grant from the Wiregrass RC&D Council and the support of the Alabama state legislators. “Dale County Schools are thankful for the stakeholder involvement in our school,” said Baker. “We are thankful for the generosity of the Ariton School community.”

“The playground will have a lasting impact on the physical, emotional, and social well-being of our students,” Baker said. “The community support and generosity will enable our students to be actively engaged in exercise, fun, and making memories with classmates.”