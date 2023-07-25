The first graduating class to racially integrate Dothan High School in 1969 reunited on July 8 to celebrate its success.

Black alumni who attended George Washington Carver High before graduating from Dothan High in 1970 gathered at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their accomplishments.

“We love to come together, because we have weathered a lot of storms. We have God’s grace and the peace that comes with that and seeing each other again,” 1970 graduate Cynthia Lockhart said.

Black alumni who transferred from Carver High spoke with the Dothan Eagle about their experiences at Dothan High. They reflected on the strength it took them to overcome the challenges that came with joining a newly racially integrated school.

The history behind school integration in United States is extensive and complex.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 to ban racial segregation in public schools across the country, but schools in the South continued to separate its Black and white students. It was 1963 when a small number of Black students in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Mississippi attend public elementary and secondary schools with white students for the first time.

In 1964, former President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act that prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, in public places, provided for the integration of schools and other public facilities, and made employment discrimination illegal.

In the 1968–1969 school year, a few Black students transferred from Carver to Dothan under a Freedom of Choice program that allowed all students to choose which school to attend. In 1969, six weeks before the start of the school year, a federal judge ruled the plan inadequate and ordered all Carver High School to be integrated with Dothan High School.

Black students felt like ‘victims of the current time’

Several Carver High students feared the discrimination and abuse they would experience with the integration. When they learned the news, it felt like a “bad dream” and “there is no way that this is happening.” Black alumnus Al Dixon said several people dropped out of school, transferred, or joined the military when the Supreme Court ruling came down.

“It’s hard for me to remember that year, because we did not have anything we expected,” Carolyn Fain, a Black alumna, said. “We were snatched up and thrown into orbit, victims of that current time.”

Racial discrimination from students and staff at Dothan High created a hostile environment for the people of color. Alumni said some teachers who taught at Dothan High during that era spit racial slurs at them. The school would play song “Dixie” at pep rallies while waving the Confederate flag. Also the opportunities and resources being provided to them brought obstacles towards their senior years, Dixon said.

Students who transferred from Carver High decided to put their head down and fight for the mental strength to push through and succeed despite circumstances coming their way.

Dixon said all of Carver High’s notable programs and clubs were cut after the integration, including band and athletics.

Dixon played high school football before and after he transferred from Carver to Dothan. He said Black coaches had to convince Black students transferring from Carver High to try out for Dothan’s team.

“Overall, only eight to nine players from the original Carver team stayed with Dothan’s football team,” Dixon said.

The reunion on July 8 allowed those who transferred from Carver to Dothan to celebrate how far they have come. Carver holds reunions for classes and a grand reunion for classes up to 1971 that attended the high school.

These reunions are separate from the ones that Dothan High School hosts for each of its graduating classes. Only one person who transferred from Carver to Dothan has ever attended any of those reunions — Bruce Strickland. Strickland, who transferred before the schools integrated in 1969, received an invitation from Dothan’s class vice president, but he has not received another one since.

Carver High School denied the class vice president’s invite to Dothan High’s reunions, as both schools decide to separate in their distinct manners.

The Carver reunion is held in high regard by all who attended, with 1969 class member Francina Morales playing music for those in attendance. Morales wanted to play the songs from the year they graduated such as “I’ll Be There” by the Jackson 5, “Who’s Loving You”, and “Rainy Night in Georgia,” to name a few.

“This music allows us to bring back happy memories of those times,” Morales said. “To celebrate Carver, and to tell stories of our times together. It’s nice to come together to celebrate where we have come from, to where we are today.”

Members that attended Carver High School travel from all over the states to come back and reunite with their individual classmates. Their love for the school and their bonds with each other allowed them to embody the Carver spirit while being thrust into Dothan High School. The class reunions and grand reunions give an opportunity to shine a light on the past and look at their stories to remember how they have made history with their class of 1970.

“Perhaps one day, we can eliminate the prejudices in Dothan in all of the souls to promote kindness and gentleness. The gentleness comes from God and allows us to teach others in order to expand upon that. Struggle made us stronger, and our will to press on by the help of faith and God,” alumna Virginia Miller-Hogan said.