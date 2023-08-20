WASHINGTON – The Department of the Army announced today the fall deployments of the following units:
- The 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade will deploy to U.S. Central Command to replace the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, as part of a regular rotation of forces.
- The 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will deploy to Europe to replace the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.